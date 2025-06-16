Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Aloha everyone! I'm not in Hawaii, but the Los Angeles Rams are. Someone in the organization decided to hold mandatory minicamp on a tropical island, and I don't know who that someone is, but that person definitely deserves a substantial raise.

Although there are 27 teams currently on vacation for the next five weeks, we do have five teams holding mandatory minicamp this week. The Rams will be kicking things off today followed by the Ravens, Chiefs, Seahawks and Giants, who will all be opening minicamp Tuesday, but those teams won't be in Hawaii.

Speaking of minicamp, we have some minicamp overreactions for today. We'll also be taking a look at a few storylines from Kansas City's upcoming minicamp.

As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here. Let's get to the rundown.

1. Minicamp overreactions: Are the Steelers a 10-win team with Aaron Rodgers?

Getty Images

Everyone on the internet loves to overreact to things, and that's especially true when we're talking about the the NFL. With that in mind, Jeff Kerr decided to take a look at several things that happened during minicamp last week to decide if we're all overreacting.

Statement: Steelers are a 10-win team with Aaron Rodgers.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. "Whether Rodgers is still elite or not is irrelevant; he's better than any quarterback Pittsburgh had on the roster. The Steelers also have a some playmakers on offense in Jaylen Warren, DK Metcalf and Robert Woods -- along with an improving offensive line. ... Pittsburgh isn't elite, but this team is good enough to make the playoffs (the Steelers did make it last year with the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields combination). They should win 10 games with Rodgers at quarterback (if he stays healthy)."

Statement: Terry McLaurin won't be playing for the Commanders in Week 1.

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction. "Terry McLaurin is holding out over a contract dispute, as he's entering the final year of his deal. ... The Commanders don't seem too concerned about it, but the market has certainly changed since McLaurin's last extension. Is McLaurin worth $30 million a year after coming off a career-high 13 touchdowns? The Commanders would be foolish to let this holdout drag on. Good chance this holdout ends sooner rather than later."

Statement: Kirk Cousins will be a backup QB in 2025.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. "If Cousins isn't in Atlanta, where would he start? The best option would be the Saints, but the Falcons certainly wouldn't trade him to a division rival. The Browns already have five quarterbacks and Aaron Rodgers is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. There's just nowhere for Cousins to start but New Orleans. The Falcons simply aren't releasing him at this stage in the game."

There are plenty more overreactions, and if you want to check those out, be sure to click here.

2. Chiefs minicamp starts this week: Biggest storylines as reigning AFC champs get set to take the field

There are only five teams in the NFL that will be practicing this week and the Chiefs are one of them. With Kansas City getting set to take the field Tuesday, Tyler Sullivan decided to take a look at a few of their biggest questions heading into their mandatory minicamp.

How will the left tackle battle play out? "Kansas City's Achilles' heel during the 2024 season was the offensive line, particularly at left tackle. Patrick Mahomes' 36 sacks over the regular season were a career high, and was sacked 11 more times throughout the playoffs, including six times during Super Bowl LIX. That simply had to improve, and the Chiefs went out this offseason and double-dipped at the left tackle position, signing Jaylon Moore in free agency and then selecting Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State."

"Kansas City's Achilles' heel during the 2024 season was the offensive line, particularly at left tackle. Patrick Mahomes' 36 sacks over the regular season were a career high, and was sacked 11 more times throughout the playoffs, including six times during Super Bowl LIX. That simply had to improve, and the Chiefs went out this offseason and double-dipped at the left tackle position, signing Jaylon Moore in free agency and then selecting Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State." What will the pecking order be at receiver? "While Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown figure to be the top three options, the Chiefs did draft Jalen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Utah State and have Skyy Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster on the roster. That trio could duke it out for the No. 4 slot in the receiver room, starting at minicamp."

In other Chiefs' news, Travis Kelce has apparently shed 25 pounds this offseason. Now that he's 35 years old, the tight end clearly wants to make sure he's in tip-top shape for the 2025 season.

We've got more on the Chiefs' upcoming minicamp here.

3. Barry Sanders talks to CBS Sports: Hall of Famer has a message for Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley made some headlines this offseason when he said he might pull a Barry Sanders and abruptly retire at some point in the near future. Well, Bryan DeArdo got a chance to ask Sanders about those comments recently, and the Hall of Famer has a message for Barkley: Don't retire.

Sanders' message to Saquon. "You should stick around for a little while. As a fan, I'm enjoying watching him play. I still see him as still being very young. I'm excited with what he's been able to do in Philadelphia, and really, just his journey. He was written off by the Giants, and to see the kind of year he had last year, I know he still has a lot of great years left in him."

"You should stick around for a little while. As a fan, I'm enjoying watching him play. I still see him as still being very young. I'm excited with what he's been able to do in Philadelphia, and really, just his journey. He was written off by the Giants, and to see the kind of year he had last year, I know he still has a lot of great years left in him." When players contemplate early retirement, the feeling usually goes away, according to Sanders. "Sometimes, players feel that [way], and once they get into camp and into the season, they feel different," Sanders said. "Philadelphia feels like a great place, a great home for him, so hopefully it's just sort of a temporary thing that he's experiencing, that he'll continue to enjoy the success there with that great team that they've assembled."

Barkley later backtracked on his retirement comments, so it doesn't sound like he plans on pulling a Sanders. The Lions running back shockingly retired back in July 1999. You can read Sanders' full comments about Barkley here.

During his talk with DeArdo, Sanders also revealed that he had a serious health scare last year.

Sanders had a heart attack in June 2024. "I couldn't believe it, honestly," Sanders said of having a heart attack. The former Lions running back shared what the experience like in "The Making of a Heart Attack," which premiered over the weekend on A&E. "I thought it was like heartburn, but it just kind of persisted."

"I couldn't believe it, honestly," Sanders said of having a heart attack. The former Lions running back shared what the experience like in "The Making of a Heart Attack," which premiered over the weekend on A&E. "I thought it was like heartburn, but it just kind of persisted." Sanders said the health setback has actually helped him in the long run. "It's definitely made me healthier and happier," Sanders said. "Being the kind of athlete that I was, I would see people walking and I would wonder, like, 'What kind of workout is that?' But there's a thing called a heart healthy workout, where you're just getting your heart rate up a little bit over a certain period of time, and that's just really good for your heart. There was just a certain ignorance that I had about things like that. But all of it has been a learning process."

You can check out DeArdo's full interview with Sanders here.

4. Stadium news: Chiefs and Browns get closer to new stadiums, Bengals facing key deadline

With the dead part of the offseason coming up on us, there might not be much player news over the next few weeks, but there certainly could be some stadium news.

Let's take a look at the latest stadium news around the NFL:

Missouri governor signs financial package for Chiefs. With Kansas trying to steal the Chiefs, Missouri governor Mike Kehoe is doing his best to make sure the team doesn't leave under his watch. Kehoe signed a financial package over the weekend that would allow his state to authorize bonds that would cover up to 50% of a new stadium or a stadium renovation. The only catch is that the stadium project would have to cost at least $500 million. The Chiefs have a lease to play at Arrowhead until 2031, and this new aid package from the state of Missouri should make it much easier for the Chiefs to stay in their home stadium for the foreseeable future.

With Kansas trying to steal the Chiefs, Missouri governor Mike Kehoe is doing his best to make sure the team doesn't leave under his watch. Kehoe signed a financial package over the weekend that would allow his state to authorize bonds that would cover up to 50% of a new stadium or a stadium renovation. The only catch is that the stadium project would have to cost at least $500 million. The Chiefs have a lease to play at Arrowhead until 2031, and this new aid package from the state of Missouri should make it much easier for the Chiefs to stay in their home stadium for the foreseeable future. Browns stadium project set to get $600 million from the state of Ohio. The Ohio senate passed a budget last week that has $600 million earmarked for the Browns' new stadium project in northern Ohio. Instead of raising taxes, the state is taking the money from Ohio's unclaimed funds. The senate's proposed budget still has to survive the Ohio House of Representatives, and if that happens, then Governor Mike DeWine will have the option to officially sign off on it. The $600 million in state funds is a key part of the Browns' $2.4 billion proposal for a domed stadium in Brook Park.

The Ohio senate passed a budget last week that has $600 million earmarked for the Browns' new stadium project in northern Ohio. Instead of raising taxes, the state is taking the money from Ohio's unclaimed funds. The senate's proposed budget still has to survive the Ohio House of Representatives, and if that happens, then Governor Mike DeWine will have the option to officially sign off on it. The $600 million in state funds is a key part of the Browns' $2.4 billion proposal for a domed stadium in Brook Park. Bengals facing key deadline. The Bengals have been playing in Paycor Stadium since it opened in 2000, but the team's lease at the building expires on June 30, 2026 the two sides aren't exactly on great terms right now.

The Bengals have been playing in Paycor Stadium since it opened in 2000, but the the two sides aren't exactly on great terms right now. Commanders new stadium not quite a done deal. The Commanders made a huge stadium announcement back in April, but the $3 billion project isn't quite a done deal. The Washington D.C. city council still has to approve the plan, and that vote has to happen by July 15, but right now, there seems to be a small hold up. The council is considering voting on the stadium proposal separate from the city's 2026 budget, which could push the timeline past July 15. As for the Commanders, they would prefer that proposed timeline stays on track. "We are prepared to work with the Council morning and night over the next six weeks to keep this stadium on schedule so we can deliver for D.C.'s future," the team said in a statement to WTOP.com. If the council approves the proposal, then the Commanders' new stadium could open as soon as 2030.

As you can see, there will be plenty of stadium drama to keep us all entertained over the next few weeks.

5. First-round picks who overcame bust status

Getty Images

One of the most intriguing quarterback battles happening in the NFL this year is in Indianapolis where Anthony Richardson is battling Daniel Jones for the Colts' starting job. Jones and Richardson are both former first-round picks who are on the verge of being labeled as draft busts. However, the player that wins Indy's QB battle will have a chance to shed the bust label.

With that in mind, Cody Benjamin decided to take a look at a few players who looked like they were going to be a bust before eventually reviving their career:

Jared Goff. "Goff lost all seven of the starts he made under Jeff Fisher as a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams, totaling more turnovers (9) than games played. Once Sean McVay arrived a year later, however, the California product quickly vaulted into the Pro Bowl conversation. Since then, he's appeared in a Super Bowl, relocated to the Detroit Lions and led a separate NFC contender to the conference title game."

"Goff lost all seven of the starts he made under Jeff Fisher as a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams, totaling more turnovers (9) than games played. Once Sean McVay arrived a year later, however, the California product quickly vaulted into the Pro Bowl conversation. Since then, he's appeared in a Super Bowl, relocated to the Detroit Lions and led a separate NFC contender to the conference title game." Baker Mayfield. "Mayfield endured two losing seasons as the Cleveland Browns' starter from 2018-2019, then succumbed to injuries following a playoff bid and exited on not-so-pretty terms once the team went all in for Deshaun Watson. Bouncing between two other clubs as a backup seemed to confirm his mercurial hand. Then he recharged in Tampa, replacing Tom Brady with surprisingly explosive results."

If you want to see Benjamin's full list, you can check it out here.

6. Extra points: Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals are talking again

This is always a busy time in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that's happening, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.