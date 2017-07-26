NFL owner says he'd sign Colin Kaepernick if his coach wanted to add him

Ever since Colin Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract back in March, there haven't been very many NFL owners who have been willing to go on the record about his status as a free agent.

Although many people, including Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett, are saying that Kaepernick is being blackballed by NFL teams, we don't know what the owners think because most of them won't talk about the subject.

One of the few owners who's gone on the record about Kaepernick's free agency status is Giants co-owner John Mara. Back in May, Mara didn't say whether or not his team would be opening to sign Kaepernick, but he say that Giants fans had been writing him letters and asking the Giants not to sign the free agent quarterback.

Apparently, fans weren't happy that Kaepernick decided to protest police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling for the national anthem last season. Bennett and others believe that Kaepernick's political stance has led to a league-wide moratorium on signing the quarterback.

However, there is one owner who says he's definitely not blackballing Kaepernick: Kansas City's Clark Hunt. During an interview with NBC Sports Radio on Wednesday, Hunt was asked if he'd have any problem if the Chiefs were to sign Kaepernick.

"You know, I really wouldn't," Hunt said, via Arrowhead Pride.

According to Hunt, if Chiefs coach Andy Reid or new general manager Brett Veach wanted to add Kaepernick, he'd have "no hesitation" in saying yes.

"Generally, I'm not going to tell our head coach or our GM not to bring in a player if they think that player can bring us some success on the field and make us better," Hunt said.

Hunt made it clear that there's a difference between Kaepernick and guys who are actually distractions off the field.

"Now there are certain circumstances where guys get in trouble off the field and that is something as an organization and as a family we care about. We're not going to bring those types of players in," Hunt said. "In terms of a player like Colin, I would have no hesitation bringing him into the organization."

The Chiefs are actually a perfect example of why it's nearly impossible to say that Kaepernick is being blackballed by all 32 teams. There might be teams out there who would be willing to sign him, but they just don't need him.

For instance, the Chiefs already have Alex Smith, and they just spent a first-round pick on Patrick Mahomes. Although Hunt would be willing to add Kaepernick, he doesn't see it happening due to the Chiefs' quarterback situation.

"Obviously, we have an interesting dynamic in regards to Colin in that we have Alex Smith as our starter," Hunt said. "Because of that, I wouldn't anticipate that Andy (Reid) would come to me with that."

Also, Smith would probably cut himself from the team if the Chiefs signed Kaepernick. Remember, Kaepernick took Smith's job in San Francisco.

On the other hand, maybe Kansas City is the perfect landing spot for Kaepernick. After all, no team in the NFL is better at collecting old 49ers quarterbacks than the Chiefs. Joe Montana, Steve DeBerg, Steve Bono, Elvis Grbac and Smith all played for the Chiefs after spending time in San Francisco.