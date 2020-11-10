The NFL already expanded its postseason in 2020 -- and could be on the verge of another playoff makeover if the regular season sees cancellation of meaningful games due to COVID-19. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed that NFL owners unanimously approved amending the postseason from 14 to 16 teams should all meaningful games not get played in 17 or 18 weeks. The NFL approved an extra week of football -- meaning the postseason could be delayed by a week -- but won't play past a Week 18.

There would be numerous changes if an expanded postseason contingency plan becomes necessary. Here are the key aspects of the 16-team expanded postseason:

The playoffs will expand to 16 teams only if meaningful games are canceled due to COVID-19.

No team would would get a bye.

Winning the division would not guarantee a home game.

No team will play more than 16 games, but teams could play an unequal number of regular season games if postponed games can't be rescheduled. If a game is cancelled, a team's standing in a division or its conference will be determined on the basis of its final record. If necessary, playoff tiebreakers will be calculated according to a per game average of all teams.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the news of the contingency plan for an expanded postseason, but said the league is determined to play all 256 games on its schedule. Per Pro Football Talk, the owners decided not to re-seed the teams once they qualify for the postseason.

More to come on this developing story.