With Andy Dalton potentially returning to prime time tomorrow night, John Breech has excused himself from work to mentally prepare himself. So you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest NFL news.

We've got Week 7 picks, betting trends, trade rumors and much more:

Today's show: Week 7 betting trends, preview, predictions

Bill Belichick (left) and Bailey Zappe USATSI

John Breech and Tyler Sullivan joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to break down all the Week 7 matchups from a betting perspective. Some highlights:

The guys are buying the Patriots, especially with Bailey Zappe at the helm, as New England enters a Monday night matchup with the Bears. Sully thinks Bill Belichick "genuinely likes this team" as currently constructed, and Breech sees them as potential playoff contenders, suggesting Zappe should remain under center until at least the bye week.

Sully likes the Cardinals (-2) on the road in Thursday night's game with the Saints, noting that Arizona has actually been worse at home. Kyler Murray's also struggled in prime time, he added, but New Orleans is banged up with a bad defense.

Brinson is so puzzled by the Jaguars flirting with a 3.5-point edge over the 5-1 Giants -- "this line stinks out loud" -- that he might end up betting Jacksonville, with "everyone and their brother" set to pick New York. Breech posited that perhaps oddsmakers expect the Jags' solid run defense to thwart Saquon Barkley and put more on Daniel Jones' shoulders.

2. Prisco's picks: Chiefs edge 49ers, Packers survive Commanders

Pete Prisco went 9-5 with his against-the-spread expert picks in Week 6. Now he's back with predictions for every single Week 7 game, including some upsets of red-hot contenders. Here's a sampling:

Jaguars 24, Giants 20: The Jaguars are favored over a 5-1 team. That seems weird. But Jacksonville could easily be 4-2 rather than 2-4. The Giants have won by running the ball and playing good defense. The Jaguars have pass-defense issues, which doesn't play into the Giants attack. The oddsmakers have it right.

Packers 24, Commanders 23: The Packers have lost two straight and have not played good football. They do get a break here in that Carson Wentz is out for Washington. That means Taylor Heinicke is in at quarterback.

Chiefs 30, 49ers 23: This is one of the best games of the week, a repeat of the Super Bowl from a few years ago. The Chiefs offense against the 49ers defense will be fun to watch. I just don't think the 49ers will slow them down enough with a lot of injuries on that side of the ball. Look for Patrick Mahomes to get back on track.

3. QB news: Heinicke in for Washington, Wilson hurt in Denver

Taylor Heinicke USATSI

Two of the NFL's sloppiest offenses are enduring new injuries under center. Here's the latest on the QB happenings in Denver and Washington, where the Broncos and Commanders are desperate for a spark:

Josh Edwards surveys the NFL each week to identify the best rookies of the year, and it's no surprise that the Jets remain the league's top factory for 2022 production in that category. Now 4-2 after routing the Packers, they have three representatives in Edwards' latest top-15 list, headlined by cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall:

Sauce Gardner: A video of Gardner making a play over Romeo Doubs went viral after this weekend's game. It was a textbook example of running the route and playing the hands. There were multiple examples of Gardner being in the right position and deflecting a pass. His supreme confidence led him to throw the cheesehead hat on after the win.

Breece Hall: Hall showed keen awareness keeping an end-around, finding a seam and creating a big play for the Jets. His impact as both a runner and pass catcher make him one of the more challenging matchups at the running back position.



5. QB Power Rankings: Allen overtakes Mahomes; Burrow on the rise

Josh Allen CBS Sports illustration (Keytron Jordan)

Every week, we rank all 32 active starting QBs from first to worst. This week, Bills star Josh Allen overtook the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes for the first time of 2022, in part because his dual-threat talent helped Buffalo beat Kansas City at Arrowhead on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the most notable movers in the entire pecking order:

1. Bills' Josh Allen (+1)

5. Bengals' Joe Burrow (+2)

8. Eagles' Jalen Hurts (+1)

11. Vikings' Kirk Cousins (+2)

12. Cardinals' Kyler Murray (-1)

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Snyder drama, trade rumors, more

