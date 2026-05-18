The NFL may soon be bringing its biggest event to Music City. This week, owners will convene in Orlando for the Spring League Meeting and are expected to review and vote on various items. One of those items on the agenda is where Super Bowl LXIV will be held in February of 2030. NFL Media reports that Nashville, Tennessee, is expected to be the selection.

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of building a new $2.1 billion stadium, which is scheduled to open for the 2027 season. With that opening date in mind, the new Nissan Stadium will be in operation for its third season when it is slated to host Super Bowl LXIV to culminate the 2029 season (played in Feb. of 2030).

While this would be the first-ever Super Bowl in the city's history, Nashville is no stranger to welcoming the NFL for one of the league's marquee events. Back in 2019, the city hosted the NFL Draft, and its ability to successfully roll out the three-day event was met with almost universal approval. Given that history, coupled with the construction of a new stadium, Nashville appears to be an obvious choice as a future Super Bowl host city, and that day could be coming sooner rather than later.

Super Bowl LXIV is currently the next closest Super Bowl that hasn't already been accounted for with a host city. Next season, SoFi Stadium (home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams) in Inglewood, California, will play host to Super Bowl LXI after Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California (home of the San Francisco 49ers) just hosted Super Bowl LX back in February.

Future Super Bowl host cities

Super Bowl LXI: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) Super Bowl LXII : Sunday, Feb. 13, 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Super Bowl LXIII : Feb. 2029 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

: Feb. 2029 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) Super Bowl LXIV: Feb. 2030 at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)*

*Reportedly.

Here's a look at where every Super Bowl has taken place, along with the matchup and winner:

Super Bowl Year Date Location Result LX 2026 Feb 8 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California Seahawks 29, Patriots 13 LIX 2025 Feb 9 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Eagles 40, Chiefs 22 LVIII 2024 Feb 11 Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT) LVII 2023 Feb 12 State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 LVI 2022 Feb 13 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California Rams 23, Bengals 20 LV 2021 Feb 7 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9 LIV 2020 Feb 2 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida Chiefs 31, 49ers 20 LIII 2019 Feb 3 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Patriots 13, Rams 3 LII 2018 Feb 4 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota Eagles 41, Patriots 33 LI 2017 Feb 5 NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT) L 2016 Feb 7 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California Broncos 24, Panthers 10 XLIX 2015 Feb 1 State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 XLVIII 2014 Feb 2 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Seahawks 43, Broncos 8 XLVII 2013 Feb 3 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Ravens 34, 49ers 31 XLVI 2012 Feb 5 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana Giants 21, Patriots 17 XLV 2011 Feb 6 AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Packers 31, Steelers 25 XLIV 2010 Feb 7 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida Saints 31, Colts 17 XLIII 2009 Feb 1 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida Steelers 27, Cardinals 23 XLII 2008 Feb 3 State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona Giants 17, Patriots 14 XLI 2007 Feb 4 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida Colts 29, Bears 17 XL 2006 Feb 5 Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan Steelers 21, Seahawks 10 XXXIX 2005 Feb 6 Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida Patriots 24, Eagles 21 XXXVIII 2004 Feb 1 NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Patriots 32, Panthers 29 XXXVII 2003 Jan 26 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21 XXXVI 2002 Feb 3 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Patriots 20, Rams 17 XXXV 2001 Jan 28 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida Ravens 34, Giants 7 XXXIV 2000 Jan 30 Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia Rams 23, Titans 16 XXXIII 1999 Jan 31 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida Broncos 34, Falcons 19 XXXII 1998 Jan 25 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California Broncos 31, Packers 24 XXXI 1997 Jan 26 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Packers 35, Patriots 21 XXX 1996 Jan 28 Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Phoenix, Arizona Cowboys 27, Steelers 17 XXIX 1995 Jan 29 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida 49ers 49, Chargers 26 XXVIII 1994 Jan 30 Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia Cowboys 30, Bills 13 XXVII 1993 Jan 31 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Cowboys 52, Bills 17 XXVI 1992 Jan 26 Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minnesota Washington 37, Bills 24 XXV 1991 Jan 27 Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida Giants 20, Bills 19 XXIV 1990 Jan 28 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana 49ers 55, Broncos 10 XXIII 1989 Jan 22 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida 49ers 20, Bengals 16 XXII 1988 Jan 31 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California Washington 42, Broncos 10 XXI 1987 Jan 25 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Giants 39, Broncos 20 XX 1986 Jan 26 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Bears 46, Patriots 10 XIX 1985 Jan 20 Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California 49ers 38, Dolphins 16 XVIII 1984 Jan 22 Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida Raiders 38, Washington 9 XVII 1983 Jan 30 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Washington 27, Dolphins 17 XVI 1982 Jan 24 Pontiac Silverdome, Detroit, Michigan 49ers 26, Bengals 21 XV 1981 Jan 25 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Raiders 27, Eagles 10 XIV 1980 Jan 20 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Steelers 31, Rams 19 XIII 1979 Jan 21 Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida Steelers 35, Cowboys 31 XII 1978 Jan 15 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Cowboys 27, Broncos 10 XI 1977 Jan 9 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Raiders 32, Vikings 14 X 1976 Jan 18 Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida Steelers 21, Cowboys 17 IX 1975 Jan 12 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana Steelers 16, Vikings 6 VIII 1974 Jan 13 Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas Dolphins 24, Vikings 7 VII 1973 Jan 14 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, California Dolphins 14, Washington 7 VI 1972 Jan 16 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana Cowboys 24, Dolphins 2 V 1971 Jan 17 Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida Colts 16, Cowboys 13 IV 1970 Jan 11 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana Chiefs 23, Vikings 7 III 1969 Jan 12 Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida Jets 16, Colts 7 II 1968 Jan 14 Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida Packers 33, Raiders 16 I 1967 Jan 15 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, California Packers 35, Chiefs 10



