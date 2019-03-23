NFL owners will vote on wild fourth quarter rule change that competition committee seems to like

When the NFL's 32 owners get together in Arizona next week, they'll be voting on a total of 16 possible rule changes for 2019, and although most of the proposals are related to instant replay, there is one wild proposal on the table that would potentially add some serious excitement to the fourth quarter of every NFL game next season.

The Broncos have proposed a rule that would give teams an alternative option to the onside kick. Instead of trying to recover an onside kick, teams would have the option of attempting to convert a fourth-and-15 play from their own 35-yard line. If they get the 15 yards, they get a first down and keep possession of the ball. If they don't get the 15 yards, the other team would take over possession from wherever the play ended.

Although NFL owners don't generally approve dramatic rule changes -- the Colts' nine-point touchdown proposal got shot down in 2015 -- the proposal from Denver might actually have a chance to pass and that's because it seems to have some support from the competition committee. According to NFL.com, the proposal from the Broncos "generated a lot of interest" from the committee and multiple members view it as a potentially "fun option" for teams.

One reason the committee likes the idea is because the success rate for onside kick rates has fallen dramatically under the NFL's new kickoff rules, which were implemented in 2018. Under the new rules, players aren't allowed to get a running start, which makes it almost impossible to recover an onside kick. The onside recovery rate was just 7.5 percent in 2018 (4 of 53), which was a dramatic decrease over the 21.7 percent recovery rate from 2017 (13 of 60), when the running start was still permitted.

The committee seems to believe that making the Broncos' proposal an actual rule would add some excitement to the fourth quarter. The reason the rule would only add excitement to the game's final quarter is because the proposal comes with one catch: a team would only be allowed to attempt the fourth-and-15 play once per game, and they'd also only be allowed to attempt it in the fourth quarter.

The play could be attempted after any score, including a touchdown or a field goal. A team could also attempt the fourth-and-15 after giving up a safety. Regular onside kicks could still be attempted at any point in the game as well.

If you're wondering how exactly the play would be officiated, all normal rules would apply, so if a defense got called for defensive holding, the five-yard penalty would result in an automatic first down for the offense. Also, if the offense got penalized, they wouldn't be allowed to then kickoff after the penalty is enforced. They'd have to run a fourth-down play from their new line of scrimmage.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's probably because the Alliance of America Football instituted a similar rule for its inaugural season. In the AAF, instead of an onside kick, teams are allowed to try and convert a fourth-and-12 play from their own 28 after scoring. The catch in the AAF is that a team is only allowed exercise this option if a they're trailing by 17 or more points or if they're trailing with under five minutes left in the game.

The first ever onside conversion attempt was a wild success in the AAF earlier this year.

Onside kick? Won't happen here.



Behold, the first successful onside conversion attempt! #JoinTheAlliance pic.twitter.com/a0EavE658N — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

AAF teams are a combined 1 for 3 on the conversion attempts this year.

As for the Broncos' proposal, the NFL's owners will be voting on it at some point during their annual league meeting, which runs from March 24-27. If 24 of the league's 32 owners approve the rule change, then it would take effect for 2019. To take a look at all the main rules that are being voted on this year, be sure to click here.