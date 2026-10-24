As the NFL prepares for its first-ever game in France, when the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints square off at Stade de France on Sunday morning, security concerns continue to loom over the Week 7 international contest due to the ongoing protests in Paris.

On Saturday, the league announced the closure of its "NFL House" in Paris as the French capital is gearing up for more demonstrations. Earlier this month, Parisians began rebelling against the rising cost of living and poor school conditions. Those protests, however, have turned violent, with stores being looted, property being burned, and continued clashes with police.

The NFL officially announced the closure to fans on Saturday morning via its "One Pass" apps, and it comes a day after announcing the shutdown of its pop-up NFL shop due to "potential accessibility issues," according to the Associated Press. The fan events at "NFL House" on Saturday included "French Athletes in Football" and "From the Field to the Community."

On top of this "NFL House" closure, the New Orleans Saints announced Saturday that their "Saints House" event has been postponed until Sunday.

These are just the latest NFL-related cancellations due to the protests. On Thursday, security concerns led to the cancellation of a Steelers fan event in Bastille set for this weekend. Beyond the NFL, major museums, including the Louvre and Orsay Museum, are closed on Saturday, according to CBS News. Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 matchup with Lyon was also moved from Sunday to Monday at the request of Paris police.

The U.S. State Department issued a security alert this week that "Americans in Paris for the NFL game" should "exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings."

While the NFL and French authorities will take every measure to ensure a safe environment for the game, these protests have raised questions about whether to play it in Paris. Despite that concern, the league and union officials told The Ringer on Saturday morning that the game is on as scheduled.