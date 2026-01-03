The NFC South isn't exactly the strongest division in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers are in first place despite their 8-8 record, and the division's representative in the playoffs will be determined in Week 18. The Panthers could get in with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints, which would create a three-team 8-9 tie that the Panthers would win thanks to their 3-1 divisional record. If the Bucs win and the Saints beat the Falcons (or if that game ends in a tie), Tampa Bay is in. Despite the teams' lackluster records, this is one of the most important games of the season.

We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for this critical Week 18 showdown with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want a full game forecast for Buccaneers vs. Panthers and more NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers same-game parlay picks

Buccaneers -3

Mike Evans anytime touchdown scorer +160

Bryce Young Under 19.5 pass completions

Buccaneers -3 vs. Panthers

Yes, the Bucs have lost four straight. Yes, things have fallen apart in a bad way. But with Todd Bowles potentially coaching for his job and a spot in the playoffs on the line, it's hard to go against a veteran like Baker Mayfield not getting the job done at home. Carolina isn't exactly an unstoppable juggernaut rolling into town -- this Panthers team is still inconsistent and comes up short at the wrong times. The SportsLine model has Tampa Bay covering in 55% of its simulations.

Mike Evans anytime TD

Evans has scored in each of his last two games. The future Hall of Famer isn't the top dog in the Tampa Bay receivers room anymore, but he's still a threat to find the end zone. And just like Mayfield, the veteran will be highly motivated to make sure the Bucs get back to the playoffs.

Bryce Young Under 19.5 passing completions

Young has finished below this number in four of his last five games. The reason it's as high as it is, of course, is that he completed 21 passes against the Buccaneers a few days before Christmas. Tampa Bay will have a better game plan this time around, and Young will also be playing in front of a hostile crowd on the road. The SportsLine model projects him to complete 14 passes and rates this Under 5 stars out of 5.