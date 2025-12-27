Week 17 kicked off with three games on Christmas, and the action continues Saturday with a massive doubleheader, including a key AFC clash between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans are 10-5 and sit a game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead. The Chargers, meanwhile, have already clinched a playoff berth and at 11-4 are right on the heels of the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. This matchup is huge for both teams as they try to move up the standings for better playoff positioning.

With this matchup being so important for NFL playoff purposes, we've put together a three-leg NFL same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday's Houston vs. Los Angeles game. For more Texans vs. Chargers picks, check out the SportsLine Projection Model's full forecast for the game.

Texans vs. Chargers same-game parlay picks

Texans +1.5

Ladd McConkey anytime touchdown scorer

C.J. Stroud Over 20.5 completions

Texans +1.5 vs. Chargers

These are two teams getting hot at the right time as Houston has won seven in a row while Los Angeles is riding a four-game winning streak. Both teams have excelled against the spread, too, with the Texans 8-7 ATS and the Chargers even better at 9-6. These are two of the better defenses in the league as well, and the SportsLine model expects a close game with a Texans cover.

Ladd McConkey anytime touchdown scorer

McConkey is on pace to have a much worse Year 2 than rookie campaign, but he's still been a very solid option in what's been a crowded Chargers offense at times. McConkey is reliable, and he's scored six touchdowns this season, including last week against Dallas. He's an elite route runner, which is just the type of player the Chargers will need to lean on against Houston's elite defense.

C.J. Stroud Over 20.5 completions

The SportsLine model pegs Stroud for 22.2 completions against the Chargers, good for an Over finish on this line. Stroud has cleared this line in eight of 12 games played this year, including three of his last four and eight of his last 10. In a game of utmost importance, expect the Texans to lean on their young quarterback.

