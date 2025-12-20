There aren't many better embodiments of old-school NFL football than the storied rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. To many, football should be played in blistering cold and with hate in the heart, and that's exactly what the Bears-Packers rivalry is all about. The teams will face off on Saturday with Green Bay just behind Chicago in the NFC North standings and both teams looking like Super Bowl contenders.

We've put together a three-leg NFL same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday's Chicago vs. Green Bay game. For more Bears vs. Packers picks, check out the SportsLine Projection Model's full forecast for the game.

Bears vs. Packers same-game parlay picks

Bears -1.5

Kyle Monangai anytime touchdown scorer

Jordan Love Under 237.5 passing yards

Chicago, despite its 10-4 record, has looked erratic at times, but the Packers just lost Micah Parsons and Christian Watson is hurt again, and it's unclear just how effective Watson would be if he suits up for this game. The Green Bay defense is still strong, but just how strong can it be at Soldier Field without Parsons? Can Jordan Love keep his strong form going? There's not enough here to convince us that taking the 10-4 Bears is a bad idea.

Green Bay's defensive front is in flux with Parsons on the shelf. That's all the more reason to look Monangai's way. The former Rutgers star has had a strong rookie season and scored in four straight games before blanking in his last two. Ben Johnson will need every weapon in his arsenal to win this game, and it feels like there's a score coming Monangai's way. Getting him at a fairly generous price helps too.

This is partially a hedge on Watson being ineffective or unavailable, but this could also be a big Josh Jacobs game for Green Bay, as Chicago has allowed the tenth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL. The forecast also calls for some notable wind, further incentivizing Matt LeFleur to put the ball in Jacobs' hands. The SportsLine model projects 196.5 passing yards for Love.