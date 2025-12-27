The Baltimore Ravens are holding on for dear life in their bid to make the playoffs, while their Week 17 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, clinched a postseason berth on Thursday with the Detroit Lions losing. All eyes will be on the Ravens in how they look as they try and catch the Pittsburgh Steelers with just two weeks left in the season, but the quarterback situation for both teams complicates this matchup. Lamar Jackson is doubtful to suit up for the Ravens due to a back injury that knocked him out of action last week, while both Jordan Love and his backup Malik Willis are questionable for the Packers.

We've put together a three-leg NFL same-game parlay for this Saturday clash between Baltimore and Green Bay at DraftKings Sportsbook that includes an anytime touchdown scorer prop. For more Ravens vs. Packers picks, check out the SportsLine Projection Model's full forecast for the game.

Ravens vs. Packers same-game parlay picks

Packers -3.5

Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown scorer

Derrick Henry Over 16.5 carries

Packers -3.5 vs. Ravens

With the Ravens likely without Jackson, the Packers should have the edge at quarterback regardless of who starts under center between Love and Willis. The Packers have also been the better team between these two all season long, especially defensively, where they rank in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. This being in Green Bay certainly helps the Packers' case, too. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Green Bay covering in the majority of simulations as well.

Bet the spread at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins:

Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown scorer

Green Bay's lead back has been banged up for a while, but after not practicing all week last week he suited up and had 12 carries. He has no injury designation this week and has scored in 10 games this year. Jacobs is as good of a bet to find the end zone as anyone in the NFL, and whether it's a banged-up Love starting at quarterback or his backup in Willis, the Packers will certainly be leaning on the run game on Saturday.

Derrick Henry 16.5 carries

The SportsLine model has issued a 4.5-star rating to Henry going Over this line, and it makes a lot of sense. Henry is already a bell cow for the Ravens, but he's now the clear lead option in the offense with Jackson doubtful to play. Henry has cleared this line nine times this season and should be in line for plenty of opportunities against the Packers.

Use the DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins to bet on NFL player props like Derrick Henry's carries prop: