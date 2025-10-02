There are only four late afternoon games on Sunday, Oct. 5, in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, headlined by the Detroit Lions going for their fourth straight win when they face the Cincinnati Bengals. Detroit has been on fire since losing the season opener, scoring 124 points over its three wins. Can the Lions cover a double-digit spread against Cincinnati? Detroit is part of a three-leg parlay featuring the 4 p.m. Sunday games at BetMGM.

NFL Week 5 4 p.m. Sunday games parlay

Lions -10.5 vs. Bengals (-110)

Cardinals -7.5 vs. Titans (-110)

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Over 44.5 points (-110)

Final odds: +595 (wager $100 to win $595)

Lions -10.5 vs. Bengals

There may have been some early growing pains with two new coordinators, and it's possible the Packers simply had more juice than the Lions in the season opener. Detroit has looked like its old self since then, racking up points like it's second nature. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have gotten the running game going again, while the Detroit defense has been able to make key stops when necessary. The Bengals are floundering without Joe Burrow and simply don't have the firepower to keep up with Detroit in this one.

Cardinals -7.5 vs. Titans

Wasn't Cam Ward supposed to fix this offense? The Titans are last in the NFL in points per game at 12.8, sitting behind the likes of the Browns, Bengals and Texans. It's been a bad start to the season in Tennessee, and head coach Brian Callahan is running out of time to show signs of improvement. The Cardinals have not been convincing, but they have the talent to overwhelm Tennessee easily on Sunday. Take Arizona to win by more than a touchdown.

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Over 44.5

These teams always seem to be involved in crazy games, and now they'll face each other in what is surely to be one of the better contests of the late afternoon. Seattle is averaging 27.3 points per game, and Tampa Bay is close behind at 24.8 points per game. Even with the Seahawks having a strong defense and the backing of the home crowd, I expect the Bucs to keep this close enough that both teams go full throttle the entire way and the Over hits.