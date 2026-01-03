The NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the conference will be on the line Saturday in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season when the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers in primetime action. The winner of this game will be the No. 1 seed and get a first-round bye, while the loser will hit the road as a wild card in the playoffs. If Seattle wins, the 49ers could potentially fall all that way to the No. 6 seed if the Rams also win in Week 18. If San Francisco wins, Seattle is locked into the No. 5 seed and L.A. would be the No. 6 seed.

We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for this critical Week 18 clash with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want a full game forecast for Seahawks vs. 49ers and more NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Seahawks vs. 49ers same-game parlay picks

49ers money line

Brock Purdy Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown scorer

49ers money line vs. Seahawks

SportsLine's model has the Seahawks covering as 1.5-point favorites in 53% of simulations but I'm going against that recommendation for this specific instance. The 49ers have been battered, bruised and beaten up over much of the season but are 60 minutes away from getting a well-deserved bye and the No. 1 seed in spite of those setbacks. Brock Purdy is playing the best football of his career and there's a chance San Francisco will get George Kittle back for this clash. The 49ers won the opener in Seattle and in front of the home crowd, I think San Francisco gets the job done to secure a bye.

Brock Purdy Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Purdy has thrown 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his last four games, with eight of those scores coming in the last two contests. He recovered from a pick-6 on the first play from scrimmage against the Bears in Week 17 to throw for three scores and run for two others in a wild 42-38 win. Mac Jones was great early in the year but it's clear Purdy is dialed in and on another level. He should cross this line, even against a stiff Seahawks defense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown scorer

Seattle's best receiver is not going to get near Calvin Johnson's single-season record for receiving yards, and he was somewhat shut down in Week 17 against the Panthers despite being targeted 12 times and making nine catches. Smith-Njigba will be able to make plays against this 49ers secondary, which just got done giving up 330 passing yards to Caleb Williams and the Bears. Seattle has enough secondary weapons to give Smith-Njigba favorable matchups and I think he finds paydirt in Week 18.