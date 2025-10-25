Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back on track when they take on Rodgers' old team, the visiting Green Bay Packers on 'Sunday Night Football.' Pittsburgh (4-2) is coming off a disappointing 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, while the Packers (4-1-1) rallied to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23. Pittsburgh still holds a 1.5-game lead over Cincinnati in the AFC North, while Green Bay holds a lead by percentages over the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. The Packers enter as a 3-point favorite in one of three games with a Week 8 NFL spread of 3 points or fewer, while another is 49ers vs. Texans (-1.5).

There are a number of intriguing matchups on the Week 8 NFL schedule, including Giants at Eagles (-7.5), Cowboys at Broncos (-3.5) and Commanders at Chiefs (-11.5) on 'Monday Night Football.' Which other teams have value to include in Week 8 NFL parlay bets, and which side of the NFL odds should you target? Before locking in any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 8 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top Week 8 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 43.5) to cover against the New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles will look to avenge a 34-17 loss to the Giants on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 6. Philadelphia rebounded with a 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as Jalen Hurts completed 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. New York, meanwhile, blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter and dropped a 33-32 decision to the Denver Broncos.

The Giants are led by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the loss at Denver. That came on the heels of his 17-for-25 performance for 195 yards and one touchdown in the win over the Eagles on Oct. 9. Cam Skattebo nearly rushed for 100 yards against Philadelphia. In that game, he carried 19 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns. The model has Philadelphia winning outright well over 70% of the time and covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here, and bet the Eagles to cover here:

How to make Week 8 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that it says will easily cover. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 8 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 8 NFL best bets from a model on a 43-28 run on top-rated picks, and find out.