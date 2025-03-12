brock-purdy.jpg
Getty Images

NFL teams benefit greatly when their players drafted outside for the first couple of rounds or so perform right way. Impact production for cheap, relatively speaking, allows contending squads to compete for Super Bowls for an extended amount of time.

Young players who demonstratively outperform their rookie deals also receive some assistance from the league prior to negotiating their second contracts. The NFL's Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates players in accordance to how much they play relative to their draft slot, which determines a player's rookie deal value. 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, is one of the bigger beneficiaries since he is an NFL starting quarterback making relative peanuts in comparison to his peers. He took in $985,000 in 2024, but with the league's program, he will receive another sum of $857,842 -- nearly the same figure as his 2024 salary. The great news for teams is these bonuses do not affect their players' cap hits. 

Another notable winner from this program was 2024 first-team All-Pro Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who led the NFL with nine interceptions this past season. The 2022 third-round pick took home $1,163,628 million from his rookie deal in 2024, and he will receive another $996,253 from the program. 

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood was the biggest winner from the program in 2025: the 2021 fifth-rounder, who took home $1,055 million in salary in 2024, received a bigger sum from the program ($1,092,206 million). This week might be the best of Sherwood's life between the bonus check from the program hitting just after he re-signed with the Jets on a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed for his second NFL deal. 

Here is a list of the top 25 performance-based pay distributions from the 2024 season:


Player NameTeamPositionPBP Distribution
1Jamien SherwoodNew York JetsLB$1,092,206
2Jaylon JonesIndianapolis ColtsCB$1,060,961
3Mike JacksonCarolina PanthersCB$1,035,260
4Daniel FaaleleBaltimore RavensOT$1,020,871
5Matt PryorChicago BearsOT$1,020,303
6Kerby JosephDetroit LionsS$996,253
7Nick CrossIndianapolis ColtsS$979,597
8Montaric BrownJacksonville JaguarsCB$976,637
9Cordell VolsonCincinnati BengalsOG$931,357
10Rasheed WalkerGreen Bay PackersOT$925,613
11Dominick PuniSan Francisco 49ersOG$898,036
12Daiyan HenleyLos Angeles ChargersLB$892,651
13Zyon McCollumTampa Bay BuccaneersCB$878,554
14Ar'Darius WashingtonBaltimore RavensS$876,554
15Antonio JohnsonJacksonville JaguarsS$872,633
16Brock PurdySan Francisco 49ersQB$857,842
17Isaiah Pola-MaoLas Vegas RaidersS$855,935
18Calen BullockHouston TexansS$855,372
19Andrei IosivasCincinnati BengalsWR$854,095
20Zach TomGreen Bay PackersOT$849,141
21Quentin LakeLos Angeles RamsS$846,653
22Tariq WoolenSeattle SeahawksCB$841,976
23Dee AlfordAtlanta FalconsCB$835,394
24Henry To'oTo'oHouston TexansLB$820,070
25Mason McCormickPittsburgh SteelersOG$819,102
