A rematch of the first Super Bowl could be in the making on Sunday when the NFL crowns its conference champions. In the 2021 NFC Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 2021 AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills. If the Packers and Chiefs advance to the 2021 Super Bowl in February, they will create a rematch of the inaugural Super Bowl. That game, which originally was named the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, was won by Green Bay, 35-10.

Green Bay is favored by 3.5, according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill, while Kansas City is laying a field goal. Which NFL spreads and totals can you trust in your NFL bets and NFL parlays for Championship Weekend? Before making any Championship Round picks or playoff predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters the AFC and NFC Championship Games on an extended heater: Over the final 10 weeks of the 2019 season and through last week, he is an incredible 50-32 on his NFL best bets, a 59.5 percent cash rate.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for the Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs 2021. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Championship Round NFL expert picks

After thoroughly examining the two conference championship games, Hammer loves the game between the Chiefs and Bills to go under the total of 54. During the regular season, Buffalo ranked second in the league in scoring (31.3 points per game), while Kansas City ranked sixth (29.6). The Chiefs (415.8) and Bills (396.4) also ranked first and second, respectively, in total yards per game.

However, both teams have not been as prolific recently. In its last three games, Kansas City has averaged just 20.0 points. Buffalo, meanwhile, has scored just 22.0 points a game in its two playoff wins. Four of those five games stayed under Sunday's total.

How to make Championship Round NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on the sides in both Buccaneers vs. Packers and Bills vs. Chiefs. Hammer says he is "loading up on" one team, which he thinks covers easily. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top NFL picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Game? And which side of Packers vs. Buccaneers and Bills Chiefs vs. Bills do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's conference championship game best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 50-32 heater, and find out.