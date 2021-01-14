The Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs takes place on Saturday and Sunday. In the first game, the Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon. Green Bay, the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but can you trust the Packers in your NFL bets and NFL parlays? That game will be followed by the Buffalo Bills (-2.5) hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion and top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (-10) taking on the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs will be tasked with covering one of the largest NFL spreads we'll see the entire postseason. The weekend concludes with a marquee matchup between future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Drew Brees when the New Orleans Saints (-3) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before making any Divisional Round picks or playoff predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters the Divisional Round on an extended heater. Over the final 10 weeks of the 2019 season and through last week, he is an incredible 48-31 on his NFL best bets.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs 2021. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Divisional Round NFL expert picks

After thoroughly examining the four Divisional Round games, Hammer jumped on the Browns (+10) to cover against the Chiefs. Cleveland is riding high after pounding the rival Steelers, 48-37, in a Wild Card game last week. The win was the franchise's first playoff victory since the 1994 season. Meanwhile, Kansas City enters Sunday's showdown off a bye.

Goldberg doesn't like the way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been playing. "Over his last three games, he has completed just 59.2 percent of his passes, thrown seven touchdowns and four interceptions and has a passer rating of 87.6," Hammer told SportsLine. "That's not him." The Browns also haven't lost a game by more than 10 points since Week 6.

How to make Divisional Round NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two other matchups: Rams vs. Packers and Ravens vs. Bills. Hammer says one of those teams "covers with ease," leading to an easy payout. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Divisional Round NFL picks? And which side of Los Angeles vs. Green Bay and Baltimore vs. Buffalo do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Divisional Round best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 48-31 heater, and find out.

