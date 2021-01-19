The 2021 NFL schedule features two marquee matchups this week. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers pulled off a shocking upset against the Saints in the Divisional Round and will now square off against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the 2021 AFC Championship Game pits the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are looking to defend their Super Bowl title and could be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes (concussion).

The Packers, who are playing in their first NFC Championship at Lambeau Field with Rodgers under center, are 3.5-point favorites over Tampa Bay at William Hill Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champions are 2.5-point favorites over the visiting Bills, according to the current NFL odds. If you're feeling truly bold, SportsLine's proven computer model is going huge, putting together a four-way parlay of NFL best bets that could return a massive 10-1 payout.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Championship Weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Championship Weekend NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. If you parlay its picks, you could be looking at payout of 10-1. You can only see them here.

Top NFL predictions for the Championship Round

One of the top Championship Round NFL picks the model recommends: Bills vs. Chiefs goes under the total of 54. The status of quarterback Patrick Mahomes (concussion) remains in the air, but the latest reports indicate he could suit up on Sunday.

Even if Mahomes plays, Kansas City's offense has struggled to score points in its most recent games. In fact, the Chiefs have failed to score more than 22 points in their last three games. Buffalo's defense, meanwhile, held the Ravens, who featured the league's seventh-ranked scoring offense during the regular season, to just three points last week.

SportsLine's model is calling for both defenses to put the clamps down on the opposition, with no player expected eclipse 100 rushing or receiving yards. The model says these teams stay under the total in nearly 60 percent of simulations, making it one of its strongest NFL picks of the week. Confidently lock that in as a key part of your Championship Weekend NFL parlays.

How to make Championship Weekend NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread in both conference title games, and it has found huge value on one of the underdogs. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What are the top NFL picks for Championship Weekend? And which underdog do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the NFL best bets for Championship Weekend, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.