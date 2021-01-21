The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the only underdog to win outright during the Divisional Round, beating the Saints 30-20 on the road. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers now travel to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. The Buccaneers are listed as three-point underdogs in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but can they win their second straight game as an underdog? Should you back the Bucs in your NFL bets and NFL parlays?

Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will square off against Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are three-point favorites at home, while the over-under is 54. Where does the betting value lie in Packers vs. Buccaneers and Bills vs. Chiefs? If you're feeling truly bold, SportsLine's proven computer model is going huge, putting together a four-way parlay of NFL best bets that could return a massive 10-1 payout.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Championship Weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Championship Weekend NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. If you parlay its picks, you could be looking at payout of 10-1. You can only see them here.

Top NFL predictions for the Championship Round

One of the top Championship Round NFL picks the model recommends: Bills vs. Chiefs goes under the total of 54. The Chiefs featured the top-ranked total offense during the regular season, averaging 415.8 yards per game. Buffalo, meanwhile, averaged 396.4, which ranked second.

However, the defenses have helped Buffalo and Kansas City reach the AFC Championship Game 2021. In fact, Buffalo's defense is giving up just 13.5 points per game thus far in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Last week against the Ravens, the Bills gave up just three points while recording an interception and four sacks. The Chiefs, meanwhile, held the Browns to just 17 points and 308 yards of total offense in last week's victory.

SportsLine's model is calling for another defensive showdown on Sunday, projecting 51 total points. The model predicts the under hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations, making it one of its strongest NFL picks of the week. Confidently lock that in as a key part of your Championship Weekend NFL parlays.

How to make Championship Weekend NFL picks

The model has also made the call against the spread in both conference title games, and it has found huge value on one of the underdogs. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What are the top NFL picks for Championship Weekend? And which underdog do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the NFL best bets for Championship Weekend, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.