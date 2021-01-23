The 2021 NFL Playoffs are down to four teams. On Sunday, the 2021 NFC Championship Game and 2021 AFC Championship Game will determine who will reach the Super Bowl in Tampa. Packers vs. Buccaneers will kick off the action at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by Chiefs vs. Bills at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:40 p.m. ET. Both home teams are three-point favorites in the latest Championship Weekend NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, with all four teams ranking in the top six in scoring offense during the regular season, the over-under for Packers vs. Buccaneers is 52, while the total for the Chiefs and Bills is 54.5 in the latest NFL lines.

Top NFL predictions for the Championship Round

One of the top Championship Round NFL picks the model recommends: Bills vs. Chiefs goes under the total of 54.5. Both teams are coming off disappointing performances on offense last week. Even before Mahomes departed with a concussion against the Browns, Kansas City had struggled to convert red-zone opportunities to touchdowns, finding the end zone in just two of its five trips inside the 20-yard-line.

Meanwhile, the Bills' passing attack was limited by high winds in a 17-3 win over the Ravens, as quarterback Josh Allen averaged just 5.6 yards per pass attempt after averaging 7.9 during the regular season.

Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bills weather forecast is currently calling for temperatures in the low 40s with a chance of precipitation at kickoff. Even with Mahomes cleared to play, the model predicts that neither quarterback will pass for more than 260 yards on Sunday. That helps the under hit in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

