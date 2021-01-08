The largest playoff field in NFL history will kick off this weekend. On Saturday, the Bills (13-3) and Colts (11-5) meet at Bills Stadium. Buffalo is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The Seahawks (12-4) host the Rams (10-6), while the Washington Football Team (7-9) faces the Buccaneers (11-5) in the other two games on Saturday.

Sunday's NFL schedule leads off with the Ravens (11-5) and Titans (11-5) meeting for the second straight season in the playoffs. The Saints (12-4) and Bears (8-8) follow before two AFC North rivals -- the Steelers (12-4) and Browns (11-5) -- close out Wild Card weekend in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are six-point favorites according to the latest NFL spreads. Which teams should you back with your NFL bets and NFL parlays? Before making any NFL Wild Card picks or playoff predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters the postseason on an extended heater: Over the final 10 weeks of the 2019 season and through the 2020 regular season, he is an incredible 47-30-1 on his NFL best bets, a 60 percent cash rate. He's 9-6-1 on his best bets the past six weeks.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

After thoroughly examining the six games on Wild Card weekend, Hammer jumped on the Steelers (-6) to cover against the Browns. The Steelers enter the NFL playoffs 2021 as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They famously won their first 11 games to start the season before losing three straight. They are coming off a 24-22 loss at Cleveland last week, but coach Mike Tomlin chose to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other key starters in favor of rest.

When the teams were at full strength earlier in the season, the Steelers dominated the Browns, 38-7. Also, Roethlisberger is 23-2-1 against Cleveland in his career and should only benefit from his first week off since the team's bye week in Week 4.

