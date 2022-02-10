The NFL season culminates on Sunday with an unlikely matchup between the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams and AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl. Super Bowl 56 will be the first without teams among the top three seeds in either the NFC or AFC playoff bracket. The Rams (15-5) and Bengals (13-7) entered the 2022 NFL playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC and AFC, respectively. Los Angeles edged NFC West nemesis San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, while Cincinnati upset Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 56 is 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the Over/Under is 48.5.

Goldberg enters the Super Bowl on a solid run: Since Nov. 17, 2019, he is 71-62-5 on his NFL best bets, including a perfect 3-0 during Super Wild Card Weekend. Plus, he is 17-8 on his last 25 NFL picks. This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top Super Bowl 56 expert picks

After scouring his sources throughout the league, Hammer loves the game to go Over on the point total. Both teams enter Super Bowl 2022 with potentially explosive offenses. Los Angeles has averaged 28.0 points per game during the postseason, even more than its regular season average of 27.1. Cincinnati is coming off a 27-24 win at Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

Hammer likes that both teams have players who can score from anywhere on the field, particularly the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and the Rams' Cooper Kupp. "Also, unless you're expecting a game in the teens, there are very few score combinations that stay Under," he told SportsLine. "We win with 23-23 or 24-24 in regulation. We also win with 26-23 or 28-21. I think this is pretty simple. Take the Over."

How to make Super Bowl LVI expert picks

Hammer also jumped on one side of the Super Bowl 56 spread and locked in a player prop.

