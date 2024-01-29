The matchup for Super Bowl 58 is set and the 2024 NFL Playoffs will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 11 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 2024 Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest Super Bowl odds via the SportsLine consensus list the 49ers as 1-point favorites with the over/under at 47.5.

However, those are only two ways to play and there will be numerous 49ers vs. Chiefs NFL prop bets that you can fold into your Super Bowl parlay picks and SGPs. How should you play over/under 88.5 rushing yards for Christian McCaffrey and over/under 70.5 receiving yards for Travis Kelce? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the conference championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in eight confident NFL best bets for Super Bowl 58. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 147-1. You can only see the model's Super Bowl NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Super Bowl NFL picks

After simulating Super Bowl 58 10,000 times, the model predicts 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finishes well under 247.5 passing yards. The second-year product of Iowa State was in the thick of the NFL MVP conversation until a four-interception game against the Ravens late in the regular season and he's been somewhat ho-hum over his last four starts.

After averaging 9.8 yards per pass attempt over his first 14 games this season, Purdy has only averaged 7.7 yards per pass attempt in his last four starts including the postseason. He's failed to top 247.5 passing yards in three of his last five starts and the Kansas City defense has held the opposing quarterback to 247 yards or fewer in 13 of its 20 games this season.

The model predicts that Purdy struggles against a tough Chiefs pass defense, projecting he only throws for 223 yards on average, making it one of its strongest Super Bowl picks. Confidently lock that in as a key part of your Super Bowl SGP picks. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Super Bowl NFL parlays

The model also jumped on seven other NFL picks where it says the line is way off, including one side of the total that hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's NFL Super Bowl bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NFL Super Bowl picks? And which other NFL bets should you target for a payout that could be in the triple-digits? Visit SportsLine now to see the Super Bowl 58 best bets from a model on a 184-129 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.