Quarterbacks draw the majority of headlines, but the two starting running backs set to take the field in Super Bowl 58 are dynamic. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,023) and rushing yards (1,459) this season. Meanwhile, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco enters Super Bowl LVIII having scored at least one touchdown in his last seven games. The two will collide when the 49ers and Chiefs square off at Super Bowl LVIII, which gets underway on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

According to the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds, McCaffrey's over/under for total rushing yards is 91.5, while Pacheco's sits at 66.5.

The model enters the conference championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in eight confident NFL best bets for Super Bowl 58.

After simulating Super Bowl 58 10,000 times, the model predicts Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 70.5 receiving yards. Kelce has built a solid rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the years. He's been extremely effective on football's biggest stage as well. Kelce can pass Jerry Rice for the most games with 100 receiving yards in playoff history with another big performance against San Francisco on Super Bowl Sunday.

In addition, Mahomes and Kelce have connected on the most touchdowns (17) by a QB-receiver duo in playoff history. Kelce is averaging 87.3 receiving yards in the 2024 NFL playoffs and he hauled 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's win over Baltimore in the AFC Championship. SportsLine's model is projecting another big performance for Kelce, projecting him to finish with 77 receiving yards against San Francisco. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Super Bowl NFL parlays

The model also jumped on seven other NFL picks where it says the line is way off, including one side of the total that hits over 60% of the time.

What are the model's top NFL Super Bowl picks? And which other NFL bets should you target for a payout that could be in the triple-digits? Visit SportsLine now to see the Super Bowl 58 best bets from a model on a 184-129 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.