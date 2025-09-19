The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 to begin the 2025 NFL season as they attempt to defend their Super Bowl crown, but it has been a quiet start to the year for star receiver A.J. Brown. Brown entered the year logging three straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Eagles and scored at least seven touchdowns in each campaign but has only managed 35 yards through two games. Last season, Brown saw fewer than 100 targets for the first time since his rookie season, thanks in large part to Saquon Barkley's historic rushing campaign. Can Brown have a big game in Week 3 when the Eagles host the Rams in a rematch of the 2025 Divisional Round? We've picked the Philadelphia receiver as one of three legs in a player props parlay for Week 3 at BetMGM featuring star wide receivers.

NFL Week 3 star receivers player prop parlay

DK Metcalf Over 58.5 receiving yards (-115)

A.J. Brown Over 4.5 receptions (-133)

Drake London Over 64.5 receiving yards (-115)

Final odds: +512 (wager $100 to win $512)

DK Metcalf Over 58.5 receiving yards (-115, BetMGM)

Metcalf had a strong start to the 2025 season with his new team, logging 83 yards on four catches as the Steelers outlasted the Jets in Week 1. The receiver then faced his former team, the Seahawks, and struggled. Metcalf logged just three catches for 20 yards, but did find the end zone in Week 2. The Patriots have largely been a competent defense over the years, but they did allow Geno Smith to torch them through the air in Week 1 and allowed 27 points to the Dolphins in Week 2. I like Metcalf to exploit some holes in this secondary and for Aaron Rodgers to take a few deep shots with the big receiver.

A.J. Brown Over 4.5 receptions (-133, BetMGM)

It's been a rough start to the year for Brown and the Eagles' passing game. Philadelphia has leaned on Barkley and the defense to win, something Brown expressed frustrations about last season despite the team winning games. It hasn't gotten to that point yet, but the Eagles will need something from their receivers as they face a stout Rams front on Sunday. Los Angeles is unlikely to let Barkley run rampant like he did in last year's playoff game, so Brown should get some 1-on-1 opportunities. He's due for a big game, and this is the perfect time to break out against a team the Eagles might see again in the postseason.

Drake London Over 64.5 receiving yards (-115, BetMGM)

The Falcons got a massive win over the Vikings in Week 2 thanks to some stellar defense. The offense largely settled for field goals, something Raheem Morris will want to fix against the Panthers. Even though Carolina has looked bad through two games, the Panthers have actually played the Falcons tough. These teams have split their last 10 matchups evenly. One thing Carolina hasn't been able to do is contain London. The receiver has 354 yards and four touchdowns in six career games against the Panthers. He's a strong pick to have a big game in Week 3.