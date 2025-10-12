The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to build on their lead in the AFC North when they take on the visiting Cleveland Browns in a key Week 6 matchup. The Steelers enter with a 3-1 mark, while the 1-4 Browns will be out to snap a two-game losing streak, with Dillon Gabriel coming off a solid performance in his first start. Other AFC North teams in action include the Ravens (1-4), who will be without Lamar Jackson as they take on the Los Angeles Rams (3-2), and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), who will start the recently acquired Joe Flacco at quarterback, against the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1). The Steelers are 6-point favorites, while the Ravens are 7-point underdogs, and the Bengals are 14.5-point underdogs, in the latest Week 6 NFL odds, as Cincy is the biggest underdog of the 2025 NFL season.

How should you handle those NFL games and optimize what to bet on NFL in Week 6? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or Week 6 NFL score predictions, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit more than 2,000 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 6 NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 15 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 6 NFL schedule here.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Week 6 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 6, the AI PickBot says the Steelers cover comfortably as 6-point home favorites against the Browns on Sunday afternoon in a game with an over/under of 38.5. Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a solid season, completing 68.5% of his passes for 786 yards and eight touchdowns with just three interceptions. In the 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, Rodgers completed 18 of 22 passes (81.8%) for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Rodgers has had a Hall of Fame career, including 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In his 21 years in the league, Rodgers has played in 252 games, throwing for 63,738 yards with 511 touchdowns and 119 interceptions. He has completed 65.2% of his passes and has a career rating of 102.6. He has also rushed 750 times for 3,584 yards (4.8 average) and 35 touchdowns.

With a 1 1/2-game lead in the AFC North, SportsLine's AI is expecting a big Steelers win and rates their cover as a B pick and also predicts a 25-15 win on average. See its other Week 6 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated over 40 highly-coveted A+ picks for Week 6. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 6 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 6 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under, and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.