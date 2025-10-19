The AFC West race heats up in Week 7 with several key battles, including a matchup between longtime bitter rivals when the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-3), who are third in the division, are just one game out of first place. The Chiefs have won the division in each of the past nine seasons. Other AFC West teams in action include the Denver Broncos (4-2), who play the New York Giants (2-4) at Denver, and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2), who play the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts (5-1) in Los Angeles. The Chiefs are 11.5-point favorites over the Raiders (2-4) in the biggest of the Week 7 NFL spreads, the Broncos are 7.5-point favorites over the Giants in the second-biggest of the Week 7 NFL lines, and the Chargers are 2.5-point favorites over the Colts, who are tied for the best record against the spread (4-2) in the league this year.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit more than 2,000 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

Top Week 7 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 7, the AI says the Chiefs (-11.5, 45.5) cover comfortably against the Raiders. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been dominant completing 64.8% of his passes for 1,514 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions. In the 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions, Mahomes completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3%) for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 29 of 41 passes (70.7%) for 318 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 31-28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 6.

Mahomes is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career. He is in his ninth season with Kansas City after being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 118 career games, he has completed 66.5% of his passes for 33,866 yards and 256 touchdowns with 76 interceptions for a rating of 101.9. He has led Kansas City to five Super Bowls, winning three championships. He'll have receiver Rashee Rice back following his six-game suspension. Rice, who has over 1,200 yards receiving in his first 20 career NFL games, has been a participant at practice this week and has been cleared to play Sunday.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

