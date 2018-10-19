NFL Picks Against the Spread, Week 7: Panthers send Eagles back under .500, Jags smash Texans

It's wild how quickly modern NFL games can change. There's no such thing as a safe lead in 2018, because passing has exploded and all the games are close. Some day I'll learn to stop taking huge favorites in the SuperContest and that day is TODAY. I'm done with it -- I backed the Packers on Monday night, which was just dumb given the point spread. Teams just struggle to cover anything over a touchdown because literally any offense can put up points and find the backdoor. The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday might proved the exception, but they did it against the Vikings last week.

Teams are just keeping games closer this season, and as a result, it's scary to bet on anyone who is a massive favorite. Favorites of a touchdown or more are now 7-14-1 on the season against the spread. Favorites of 10 points or more are now 2-6-1 against the spread on the season, and one of those wins was the Patriots over the Colts on a Thursday night, in a game that featured Andrew Luck holding the ball down seven points with a chance to go tie it.

Extend it out to include road chalk of two points or more (basically indicating they would be big home favorites) and those teams are 7-16 against the spread.

It shouldn't be surprising that parity is running rampant -- The Ringer's Kevin Clark had a great piece this week pointing out this is EXACTLY WHAT THE NFL WANTS. The league wants shootouts that are close with tiny point differentials. The Cowboys are one of the most popular teams in the country, a weekly ratings driver, and ratings weren't huge for the Cowboys-Jaguars game, because Dallas was beating the snot out of the Jaguars. On a Sunday afternoon, if a game is out of hand, people are going to do yard work or reintroduce themselves to their families.

But it's harder now than ever to do that, because if you leave a 10-point game, the other team could be winning in a matter of moments. That's what the offensive explosion has done. So we're done with these big favorites. Get em out of there. Let's go win some close games.

Redskins (-2) vs. Cowboys

Why didn't I put the Redskins in my SuperContest picks last week? I have no idea. I was on the road Thursday and Friday last week and as a result I screwed some stuff up. I deserved to take the 'L' on the Bucs for subbing them in. I loved Washington and I bailed on them at the last minute. Everyone is high on the Cowboys right now after they bombed a 40 burger on Blake Bortles' head and everyone is also looking at Washington and saying "meh" but give me the steak and let the public have the sizzle.

So which teams should you back in Week 7 of the NFL season? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.

Jaguars (-5) vs. Texans

Meanwhile, I will also take the home team that got blasted by the Cowboys last week, with the Jaguars having given up 70 (SEVENTY) points in the last two games, giving everyone cause for concern. The Jags know this is a "right the ship" game and will potentially have an opportunity to take first place in the division -- and they'll know if they have the chance, too, thanks to the Titans kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET in London -- by taking care of business here. The Texans' biggest weakness (offensive line) matches up poorly against the Jaguars' biggest strength (defensive line). Malik Jackson isn't on the injury report and Calais Campbell is back at practice, albeit limited as of Thursday. Not having T.J. Yeldon, with Leonard Fournette already out, would be a red flag. But I think Blake Bortles can produce here: the Texans rank 22nd against the pass according to defensive DVOA metrics (they're second against the run) and Bortles is MUCH better at home than on the road, averaging over a yard and a half more per pass attempt in Jacksonville. Rowdy crowd plus a fraudulent Texans team that the public is backing? Give me the Jaguars in a runaway.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

Boy, betting against Sean Payton and the Saints coming off the bye is not a fun endeavor, but this is a spot I'm willing to do it. The Ravens are a very good football team: I'm an idiot for fading them against the Titans last week. Like last year, they can snuff out an inferior opponent with one of the best defenses in football. Unlike last year, they can score points and hang with better opponents because Joe Flacco is playing well. And Flacco should have a good game against a Saints secondary that hasn't lived up to the hype this year. Give me the Ravens as a short favorite with a Justin Tucker field goal at the end being the difference.

Panthers (+4.5) at Eagles

Everyone loves Philadelphia to keep things rolling after throttling the Giants 10 days ago, and that much rest/time to prepare for Philly is concerning. But this is just not a bad Panthers team. It's an up-and-down team, yes, but not a bad team. In fact, they rank 11th in DVOA, moving up despite losing to the Redskins. That game should have been closer were it not for crucial mistakes by D.J. Moore and questionable late-game play calling. Ron Rivera's squad is 4-4 in back-to-back road games since 2014, so I'm not sure the extra travel affects them that much; D.C. and Philadelphia are not meat grinders from Charlotte. Philadelphia, by the way, ranks 20th in defending running backs against the pass by DVOA. Hello, Christian McCaffrey.

Jets (+3) vs. Vikings

The Jets were 7-1 last year as a home underdog and rank higher in DVOA through six weeks of the season than the Vikings, who have yet to really put things together on defense. Minnesota is 3-4 against the spread the last two years as a road favorite. The Vikings appear to have righted the ship, but I'm not sure the defense is playing as well as we think right now. The Cardinals might be the worst team in football. I'm a little concerned about Mike Zimmer's record against rookie quarterbacks, but I like the opportunity here for the Jets to put some serious pressure on Kirk Cousins early against a bad and banged up offensive line for the Vikings. Get Leonard Williams in the backfield, get a strip sack and flip this game on its heels. Dalvin Cook doesn't look like he's going to play (again, surprise), so things probably fall on Latavius Murray, who ran well last week but is significantly less effective than Cook at 100 percent. Isaiah Crowell's absence is a bit concerning, but Bilal Powell deserves his time to SHINE.

BONUS UNDERDOG OF THE WEEK OF THE YEAR

Bears (+3) vs. Patriots

Grip it and rip it. Fading the Patriots is bad business and they actually don't lose a lot in October either on the road. The Bears feel like the play, with everyone and their brother backing New England after a shiny, explosive win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. The Bears laid a complete egg against the Dolphins and Brock Osweiler, which is not a great look at all. Everyone is going to take the Patriots here and the line is actually moving towards the Bears, which is completely and totally terrifying if you're a Patriots fan. Back Mitchell Trubisky to steal one from New England here, or at least keep it close.