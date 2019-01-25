NFL picks, best bets for 2019 Super Bowl: Two-way parlay includes backing over in Patriots vs. Rams

The 2019 Super Bowl will be one of the most wagered-upon sporting events of the entire year. There's one game, and it'll attract action from fans around the world. You can attack the Super Bowl spread or total, but one of the easiest ways to go after a big payday is to string together your best bets in a Super Bowl parlay. The latest Super Bowl odds have the Patriots as 2.5-point favorites and the total at 57, so if you're feeling confident about where to go on each one, you can stack those picks for a strong payout of nearly 3-1. SportsLine's No. 1 NFL handicapper, R.J. White, has studied the 2019 Super Bowl odds from every angle, and he's bundling his spread and total picks for a Super Bowl parlay you won't want to miss.

White cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Over the past three months, White is on a stunning 56-36 roll in his spread picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed against-the-spread and total picks for his Super Bowl 53 best bets. We'll give one part away: For Super Bowl 53, we can tell you White is going with the over when these high-powered offenses meet up in Atlanta.

White knows the Rams ranked second in the NFL in scoring at 32.9 points per game during the regular season and 28 so far in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Patriots finished fourth during the regular season in scoring with 27.3 points per game and are at 39 in the 2019 NFL Playoffs. If both teams reach their regular-season or postseason averages in Super Bowl 53, the Over will hit comfortably. In fact, the Rams and Patriots are a combined 3-1 to the Over so far in the postseason.

Tom Brady and Sony Michel are playing their best football of the year. They've combined for 933 yards of total offense the last two games by themselves. To counter the Patriots' firepower, Sean McVay and the Rams' offense will almost certainly have new wrinkles up their sleeve for the 2019 Super Bowl, so back the over as one-half of your Super Bowl parlay.

White has also made the call on which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread he's taking over at SportsLine. He says Vegas is vastly overestimating one player and doesn't want you to make the same mistake. He's only sharing who it is, and which side of the spread to jump on, at SportsLine.

So what side of the spread is R.J. White backing in his Super Bowl 53 parlay? And which player is Vegas vastly overestimating? Visit SportsLine right now to see who you should back at Super Bowl 53, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and find out.