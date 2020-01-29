NFL picks, best bets for Super Bowl 54: Best two-way parlay includes under in Chiefs-49ers

The Super Bowl is an event that garners interest from novice and professional bettors alike due to the vast array of wagering possibilities. The showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's 2020 Super Bowl is no exception. There are traditional bets, like the point spread (Chiefs -1) and over-under (54.5 points), as well as prop bets like how many seconds it will take Demi Lovato to sing the word "brave" during the National Anthem.

Another popular Super Bowl wager is a parlay, picking the spread and total for a payout of nearly 3-1. Both picks must be correct for the parlay to cash, so it's important to make the top NFL picks possible. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 Super Bowl parlay from famed SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White cashed huge in 2017 in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in 2015, tying for 39th out of 1,727 entries with a 51-32-2 record.

Moreover, White enters the 2020 Super Bowl on a 14-7 heater. Don't forget, he nailed last year's Super Bowl, hammering New England -2 in what turned out to be a 13-3 Patriots win. "Bill Belichick will do enough defensively to slow down Sean McVay and give the Patriots what could be a fitting end to the dynasty they began in 2002 by beating the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI," White said then. Anyone who followed him cashed easily.

2020 Super Bowl picks from a proven expert

Now, White has revealed NFL picks against-the-spread and on the over-under for Super Bowl LIV. If you parlay them, you'd be looking at a strong payout of nearly 3-1. You can see his full picks here.

White loves the Under in 49ers vs. Chiefs, noting the 49ers' defense "ranked first in net yards per pass attempt in the regular season and dominated the Vikings and Packers on the way to the Super Bowl."

The 49ers allowed fewer than 21 points in nine of their 16 games during the campaign and did the same in their victories over Minnesota and Green Bay during the NFL Playoffs 2020.

San Francisco will need to come up with a gargantuan defensive effort against Kansas City, which was held to fewer than 23 points just once in its 18 contests, including the postseason. The Chiefs scored at least 35 points in both playoff wins and totaled 30 or more seven times during the regular season. The 49ers must find a way to neutralize K.C. quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been kept under 250 passing yards in only three of his 15 full games this season.

How to make your Super Bowl parlay

White also has made the call on which side of the 2020 Super Bowl spread he's taking over at SportsLine. He says the public is vastly underestimating one group of players and doesn't want you to make the same mistake. He's only sharing what it is, and which side of the spread to jump on, at SportsLine.

So what side of the spread is R.J. White backing in his 2020 Super Bowl parlay? And which unit is the public vastly underestimating? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 54 parlay, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and find out.