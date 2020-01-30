NFL picks, best bets for Super Bowl 54: Optimal two-way parlay includes under in Chiefs-49ers

One of the most popular sporting events of the entire year, the 2020 Super Bowl, takes place on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in South Florida. Plenty of NFL picks will be focused on props, like the result of the first challenge, color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, and the first song sung by Shakira at halftime. You can also pick the 2020 Super Bowl spread (Chiefs by one) and over-under (54.5 total points).

Another popular Super Bowl wager is a parlay, picking the spread and total for a payout of nearly 3-1. Both picks must be correct for the parlay to cash, so it's important to make an informed decision. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 Super Bowl parlay from famed SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White cashed huge in 2017 in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in 2015, tying for 39th out of 1,727 entries with a 51-32-2 record.

Moreover, White enters the 2020 Super Bowl on a 14-7 heater. Don't forget, he nailed last year's Super Bowl, hammering New England -2 in what turned out to be a 13-3 Patriots win. "Bill Belichick will do enough defensively to slow down Sean McVay and give the Patriots what could be a fitting end to the dynasty they began in 2002 by beating the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI," White said then. Anyone who followed him cashed easily.

Now, White has revealed NFL picks against-the-spread and on the over-under for Super Bowl LIV. If you parlay them, you'd be looking at a strong payout of nearly 3-1. You can see his full picks here.

White loves the Under in 49ers vs. Chiefs, noting the 49ers' defense "ranked first in net yards per pass attempt in the regular season and dominated the Vikings and Packers on the way to the Super Bowl."

Both teams possess high-octane offenses that can put points on the board almost at will. However, another 220-yard, four-touchdown performance from 49ers running back Raheem Mostert cannot be expected in Super Bowl 54.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has largely been a spectator in the team's two postseason victories, completing 17-of-27 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown. The sixth-year signal-caller made at least that many attempts in 10 of his 16 games this season and likely will need to hit or exceed that number on Sunday. The limited amount of activity Garoppolo has had during the 2020 NFL Playoffs could result in the 28-year-old being rusty out of the gate and prevent him from getting his team's offense going early. Go under as part of your Super Bowl LIV parlay.

White also has made the call on which side of the 2020 Super Bowl spread he's taking over at SportsLine. He says the public is vastly underestimating one group of players and doesn't want you to make the same mistake. He's only sharing what it is, and which side of the spread to jump on, at SportsLine.

