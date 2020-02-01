NFL picks, best bets for Super Bowl 54: Top two-way parlay includes backing under in Chiefs-49ers

The 2020 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has all the makings of a thriller. There are plenty of ways to wager on the big game, including the 2020 Super Bowl spread (Chiefs favored by 1.5) and over-under (54, up 1.5 from the opener). Many parties will feature Super Bowl squares, while others will focus on 2020 Super Bowl prop bets, like whether the first score will be a field goal.

Another popular Super Bowl wager is a parlay, picking the spread and total for a payout of nearly 3-1. Both picks must be correct for the parlay to cash, so it's important to make an informed decision. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 Super Bowl parlay from famed SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White cashed huge in 2017 in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in 2015, tying for 39th out of 1,727 entries with a 51-32-2 record.

Moreover, White enters the 2020 Super Bowl on a 14-7 heater. Don't forget, he nailed last year's Super Bowl, hammering New England -2 in what turned out to be a 13-3 Patriots win. "Bill Belichick will do enough defensively to slow down Sean McVay and give the Patriots what could be a fitting end to the dynasty they began in 2002 by beating the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI," White said then. Anyone who followed him cashed easily.

White loves the Under in 49ers vs. Chiefs. He knows San Francisco ran wild against Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, amassing 285 yards on the ground behind a 220-yard effort by Raheem Mostert. Now, the Niners face Kansas City, which finished 26th in the league in run defense (128.2) during the regular season.

However, the Chiefs have tightened up against the run in the postseason, allowing an average of 89.5 yards to rank third among playoff teams. Kansas City limited Houston's Carlos Hyde to 44 yards in the Divisional Round before holding Tennessee's Derrick Henry, who won the 2019 rushing title and entered the AFC Championship Game with three straight performances of at least 182 yards, to only 69. Meanwhile, the Niners were first in pass defense (169.2 yards) during the regular season and hold the same ranking against the run (41.5) this postseason.

