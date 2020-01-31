NFL picks, best bets for Super Bowl 54: Two-way parlay includes backing under in Chiefs-49ers

The Super Bowl is an annual event that has become just as much about making picks as the actual game. The matchup involving the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's 2020 Super Bowl will see everyone from amateurs to professional bettors make NFL picks on the point spread (Chiefs -1) and over-under (54.5 points), as well as a vast array of props. You can select which team will commit the first penalty and whether there will be a scoreless quarter, among other 2020 Super Bowl prop bets.

Another popular Super Bowl wager is a parlay, picking the spread and total for a payout of nearly 3-1. Both picks must be correct for the parlay to cash, so it's important to make an informed decision. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 Super Bowl parlay from famed SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White cashed huge in 2017 in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in 2015, tying for 39th out of 1,727 entries with a 51-32-2 record.

Moreover, White enters the 2020 Super Bowl on a 14-7 heater. Don't forget, he nailed last year's Super Bowl, hammering New England -2 in what turned out to be a 13-3 Patriots win. "Bill Belichick will do enough defensively to slow down Sean McVay and give the Patriots what could be a fitting end to the dynasty they began in 2002 by beating the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI," White said then. Anyone who followed him cashed easily.

2020 Super Bowl picks from a proven expert

Now, White has revealed NFL picks against-the-spread and on the over-under for Super Bowl LIV. If you parlay them, you'd be looking at a strong payout of nearly 3-1. You can see his full picks here.

White loves the Under in 49ers vs. Chiefs, noting the 49ers' defense "ranked first in net yards per pass attempt in the regular season and dominated the Vikings and Packers on the way to the Super Bowl."

White knows that Kansas City has been nearly unstoppable thus far this postseason, recording 12 touchdowns and 86 points in victories over Houston and Tennessee. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown for eight scores and run for another without being intercepted.

Mahomes hasn't faced a defense of San Francisco's caliber often this campaign, however, especially in the postseason. The third-year signal-caller had success against New England, passing for 283 yards versus the second-ranked pass defense during the regular season, but was kept under 185 in both of his meetings with the Los Angeles Chargers, who finished fifth against the pass. The Niners were No. 1 in pass defense (169.2 yards) in 2019 and have already racked up nine sacks during the 2020 NFL Playoffs, so Mahomes likely will have his work cut out for him on Sunday, sending the game under.

How to make your Super Bowl parlay

White also has made the call on which side of the 2020 Super Bowl spread he's taking over at SportsLine. He says the public is vastly underestimating one group of players and doesn't want you to make the same mistake. He's only sharing what it is, and which side of the spread to jump on, at SportsLine.

So what side of the spread is R.J. White backing in his 2020 Super Bowl parlay? And which unit is the public vastly underestimating? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 54 parlay, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and find out.