NFL picks, best bets for Super Bowl LII: Two-way parlay includes Pats-Eagles Under
SportsLine's top NFL expert gives his top picks for the 2018 Super Bowl
There are hundreds of ways to bet Super Bowl LII. Among the best: Parlay the side and total for a bigger payout. No. 1 SportsLine expert R.J. White -- up $2,144 on NFL picks this season -- is doing just that. He has a script for how he envisions Eagles-Patriots playing out and it has him going big on a Super Bowl parlay.
In fact, he likes this parlay just as much as his two Championship Game teasers, both of which cashed easily.
This week White is eschewing teasers. He's sharing the reasons why, along with his parlay, over at SportsLine.
White just finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest, his second big-time cash in three years. No one knows more about NFL betting than he does.
We can tell you White likes the Super Bowl LII Under -- the total stands at 48 -- and expects to get the best number close to kickoff "as public money presumably comes in on the Over as usual."
Although both offenses feature plenty of playmakers, the Eagles and Patriots were ranked fourth and fifth in the NFL during the regular season in scoring defense at 18.4 and 18.5 points, respectively.
The Patriots haven't given up more than 20 points in a game since Week 15 and held the Falcons (seven), Raiders (eight), Bills (three), and Jets (six) to single-digits this season. They've allowed just 34 total points in the playoffs to the Titans and Jaguars.
The Eagles haven't allowed more than 10 points in a game since Week 15 and have allowed just 33 total points in their last four games. They kept the Vikings, who had a top-10 scoring offense, in check in the NFC Championship Game and gave up just seven points.
But what about the all-important second leg of White's Super Bowl 52 parlay? Is White riding the Eagles like he did in the NFC Championship Game, or backing the favored Patriots?
So what is White's best Super Bowl parlay? Visit SportsLine to see R.J. White's monster Super Bowl 52 parlay, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.
