NFL picks, best bets for Super Bowl LIII: Two-way parlay includes going over in Patriots vs. Rams

Combining Super Bowl picks and best bets is a popular way to cash in on the biggest sporting event of the year. And with millions of dollars of action coming in for the 2019 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3, there will be plenty of bettors looking to hit it big with Super Bowl parlays. And before evaluating all the Super Bowl lines and spreads, you'll first one to see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White has to say. The renowned handicapper has studied Super Bowl 53 from every angle and is revealing a pair of NFL picks for a Super Bowl parlay that will pay out at around 3-to-1 if it hits.

The CBS Sports NFL editor cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Over the past three months, White is on a stunning 56-36 roll in his spread picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed against-the-spread and total picks for his Super Bowl 53 best bets.

We'll give one part away: For Super Bowl 53, we can tell you White is going with the over (57.5) when these high-powered offenses meet up in Atlanta.

Both teams have dealt with high totals in the 2019 postseason thus far, but they've still combined to go 3-1 to the over in four opportunities. The Patriots, especially, have been red-hot on offense, piling up over 500 yards of total offense per game. And they did it in frigid conditions in both games, so the dome environment in Atlanta should feel like an incredibly fast track.

And while both defenses have had their moments this postseason, neither unit is considered elite. The Rams finished the regular season ranked No. 19 in total defense, while the Patriots checked in at No. 21. Expect the scoreboard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to be lighting up on Super Bowl Sunday and confidently lock in the over as part of this two-pick parlay.

However, that 3-1 parlay needs a crucial second part to pay out, and White has made the call against the spread for Super Bowl LIII over at SportsLine. You absolutely need to see this selection before finalizing your Super Bowl parlay.

So what side of the spread is R.J. White backing in his two-pick Super Bowl 53 parlay? Visit SportsLine right now to see who you should back at Super Bowl 53, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and find out.