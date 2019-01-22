NFL picks, best bets for Super Bowl LIII: Two-way parlay includes over in Patriots-Rams

Super Bowl 53 will pit the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. New England will be looking to add to the legends of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick while Jared Goff and Sean McVay will be looking to kickstart their own dynasty. And oddsmakers are expecting a battle, with New England favored by 2.5 and the total at 57.5 in the latest Super Bowl odds. SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White has looked over the Patriots, Rams and the latest lines and he's delivering a pair of NFL picks in his Super Bowl parlay that combine to pay out around 3-1.

The CBS Sports NFL editor cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Over the past three months, White is on a stunning 56-36 roll in his spread picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed against-the-spread and total picks for his Super Bowl 53 best bets. For Super Bowl 53, we can tell you White loves the over (57.5) when the Patriots and Rams meet up.

The two teams have combined to go over in three of their four games this postseason and both sides will have the advantage of going against a defense that ranked in the bottom half of the league. The Rams were 19th in total defense and the Patriots were 21st.

The Rams have averaged nearly 419 yards of offense this postseason, while the Patriots have averaged 511 yards. Expect the ball to be marched up and down the field and two mediocre red-zone defenses (the Rams rank 14th in red-zone touchdowns allowed, and the Patriots rank 16th) shouldn't stop those offenses from scoring when they get down close to the goal line.

Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley are all loads to handle when you get into scoring areas, and you can expect that quartet of backs on both sides to be key to making sure both sides get touchdowns and not field goals. That will inevitably help take the total over.

