NFL picks, best bets, two-way parlay for 2019 Super Bowl: Go over in Patriots vs. Rams

There are endless ways to wager on the 2019 Super Bowl as bettors of all skill levels size up Patriots vs. Rams. The game kicks off from Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3, and the entire world will be tuned in. It's Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, two titans of the game, battling a youthful Rams team that includes Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, and 33-year-old head coach Sean McVay. And while picks on the total, spread, money line and props are all extremely popular, one of the best ways to come out ahead is with a 2019 Super Bowl parlay. If you parlay the over-under (57) with the right call against the spread (Patriots are favored by 2.5), it will pay out almost 3-1. SportsLine's No. 1 NFL handicapper, R.J. White, has studied the 2019 Super Bowl odds from every angle, and he's bundling his spread and total picks for a Super Bowl parlay you won't want to miss. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

White cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Over the past three months, White is on a stunning 56-36 roll in his spread picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed against-the-spread and total picks for his Super Bowl 53 best bets. We'll give one part away: For Super Bowl 53, we can tell you White is going with the over when these high-powered offenses meet up in Atlanta.

White knows both defenses have played relatively well in the 2019 NFL playoffs, but their overall body of work wasn't extremely impressive during the regular season. The Patriots were ranked No. 21 in total defense, while the Rams weren't much better at No. 19. That means both teams allowed their opponents to move up and down the field at will.

And when it came to the red zone, a critical area when it comes to handicapping how many points will be scored, both defenses ranked well outside the top 10 this season when it comes to percentage of possessions that ended in a touchdown. That should open up plenty of scoring opportunities for two red-hot offenses in the 2019 Super Bowl. The Patriots are averaging 511 yards per game thus far in the postseason, while the Rams come in with 419. Expect end zone celebrations-a-plenty in Super Bowl 53.

White has also made the call on which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread he's taking over at SportsLine. He says Vegas is vastly overestimating one player and doesn't want you to make the same mistake. He's only sharing who it is, and which side of the spread to jump on, at SportsLine.

So what side of the spread is R.J. White backing in his 2019 Super Bowl parlay? And which player is Vegas vastly overestimating? Visit SportsLine right now to see who you should back at Super Bowl 53, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and find out.