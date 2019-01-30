NFL picks, best bets, two-way parlay for 2019 Super Bowl: Pick the over in Patriots vs. Rams
Top NFL expert has revealed his best bets for Super Bowl LIII
The 2019 Super Bowl will pit two of the preseason favorites to win it all against each other, as the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Falcons. It's the league's preeminent dynasty against its fastest-rising franchise, as Rams head coach Sean McVay (33 years old) is half the age of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (66). The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites in the latest 2019 Super Bowl odds, while the Over-Under of 56.5 is sky-high due to the meeting of two high-octane offenses. If you're looking for value, parlaying Super Bowl picks on the spread and total has the potential to pay out nearly 3-1. SportsLine's No. 1 NFL handicapper, R.J. White, has studied every side of the NFL odds and is delivering a confident Super Bowl parlay.
White cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big time in the 2015 SuperContest.
Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Over the past three months, White is on a stunning 56-36 roll in his spread picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed against-the-spread and total picks for his Super Bowl 53 best bets. We'll give one part away: For Super Bowl 53, we can tell you White is going with the over when these high-powered offenses meet up in Atlanta.
White knows that despite facing an average total of nearly 52 in their two postseason games, the Over is still 3-1. The Rams boast the No. 2 scoring offense (32.9 points per game) in the NFL, while the Patriots rank No. 4 in that category (27.3). That's 60 points combined during the regular season. Since the postseason started, they've kept hitting pay dirt, combining for 67 points per game. New England is averaging over 500 yards of total offense, while the Rams are at nearly 419 per game.
To make the scoring conditions even better, the both teams ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in total defense during the regular season, with the Rams finishing 19th and the Patriots 21st. Also helpful is the fact that each team's special teams and defenses are capable of scoring in an instant to help drive up the total. The Rams had five combined special teams and defensive touchdowns this season, while the Patriots had four.
White has also made the call on which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread he's taking over at SportsLine. He says Vegas is vastly overestimating one player and doesn't want you to make the same mistake. He's only sharing who it is, and which side of the spread to jump on, at SportsLine.
So what side of the spread is R.J. White backing in his 2019 Super Bowl parlay? And which player is Vegas vastly overestimating? Visit SportsLine right now to see who you should back at Super Bowl 53, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and find out.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl squares strategy, top numbers
Mike Tierney has covered seven Super Bowls and shares the optimal football squares strateg...
-
Here are this year's Super Bowl ads
Before they air during the game on Sunday, check out some of the Super Bowl ads
-
Weirdest Super Bowl halftime moments
The Super Bowl halftime show is a weird and wild place
-
Super Bowl odds: Gladys Knight's anthem
How many seconds will this year's 'Star-Spangled Banner' go?
-
Patriots vs Rams Super Bowl odds, picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Los Angeles Rams.
-
Super Bowl 2019: Time, TV info and more
Find all the information you need right here with Super Bowl Sunday coming up fast