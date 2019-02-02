NFL picks, best bets, two-way parlay for 2019 Super Bowl: Play the over in Patriots vs. Rams

The 2019 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and if you believe the latest 2019 Super Bowl odds, it's going to be a nail-biter. Tom Brady and the Patriots are favored by 2.5 points and the total is 56.5, indicating a high-flying shootout. Millions of bettors will wager on the Super Bowl spread and total, while many will choose to parlay those picks for a nearly a 3-1 payout. A Super Bowl parlay is one of the most popular ways to extract value if you're confident in the picks you're making. However, if you're wrong about just one pick in the parlay, you'll go home empty-handed. So, before you lock in any NFL picks, see the top 2019 Super Bowl parlay from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White.

White cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Over the past three months, White is on a stunning 56-36 roll in his spread picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed against-the-spread and total picks for his Super Bowl 53 best bets. We'll give one part away: For Super Bowl 53, we can tell you White is going with the over when these high-powered offenses meet up in Atlanta.

"The Patriots have morphed into a smash-mouth offense, running for 176 yards against the Chiefs in just the latest big performance by Sony Michel and company," White told SportsLine.

Michel has arguably been the most valuable player of the postseason thus far for the Patriots. He's been given 53 carries so far and produced 242 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Moreover, the Patriots have made a serious commitment to the run inside the red zone, with eight of their 10 touchdowns this postseason coming on runs within the 20-yard line.

The over has hit in the Patriots' two postseason games so far, while the Patriots and Rams were both in the top five in total offense during the regular season. New England has scored 78 total points in two games during the 2019 NFL playoffs and hasn't given up fewer than 28. Back the over with confidence in your Super Bowl parlay.

