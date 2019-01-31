NFL picks, best bets, two-way parlay for 2019 Super Bowl: Select the over in Patriots vs. Rams

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head in the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta on Sunday. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been draped in a bitter cold this week, but temperatures are expected to rebound to the 60s in the latest Atlanta weather forecast. In a marquee game like the Super Bowl, you'll see plenty of action on the spread (Patriots -2.5) and total (56.5) individually. However, if you're looking for a big payout and plenty of extra incentive as you watch along on CBS, a Super Bowl parlay is one of the most popular ways to do it. In fact, parlaying your against the spread and Over-Under NFL picks could be worth nearly 3-1. That's exactly what CBS Sports NFL editor and expert NFL handicapper R.J. White is doing for the 2019 Super Bowl, so before you lock in your best bets for a Super Bowl parlay, be sure to see what he's backing.

White cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Over the past three months, White is on a stunning 56-36 roll in his spread picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed against-the-spread and total picks for his Super Bowl 53 best bets. We'll give one part away: For Super Bowl 53, we can tell you White is going with the over when these high-powered offenses meet up in Atlanta.

White knows the Rams and Patriots have two high-powered offenses that rank second and fourth in the NFL in scoring, respectively. They also have had defensive issues throughout the regular season, with the Rams ranking 19th in total defense and the Patriots ranking 21st.

In particular, the Rams and the Patriots have been abysmal at stopping the run this season. The Patriots allow 4.9 yards per carry, while the Rams give up 5.1, both in the bottom four in the NFL. With each team leaning heavily on a diversified rushing attack in the postseason, White is expecting big chunks of yardage being gained on the ground, leading to even bigger chunks of yardage available over the top via play-action. Look for eye-popping numbers from backs like Todd Gurley, C.J. Anderson, Sony Michel, and James White.

White has also made the call on which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread he's taking over at SportsLine. He says Vegas is vastly overestimating one player and doesn't want you to make the same mistake. He's only sharing who it is, and which side of the spread to jump on, at SportsLine.

So what side of the spread is R.J. White backing in his 2019 Super Bowl parlay? And which player is Vegas vastly overestimating? Visit SportsLine right now to see who you should back at Super Bowl 53, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and find out.