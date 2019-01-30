NFL picks, best bets, two-way parlay for 2019 Super Bowl: Take the over in Patriots vs. Rams

The 2019 Super Bowl will bring the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Bitterly cold temperatures have set in on the players, coaches, and fans this week, but the Atlanta weather forecast is calling for a warm-up to the low 60s by Super Bowl Sunday. Over 100 million people will be tuned into Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on the CBS broadcast, and a large segment of those viewers will have some sort of financial incentive. Rather than just target the 2019 Super Bowl spread (Patriots -2.5) or total (56.5), an NFL parlay could lead to a sizable payday. SportsLine's No. 1 NFL handicapper, R.J. White, has poured over those lines and is parlaying his best bets. It could return a nearly 3-1 payout and is exclusively available at SportsLine.

White cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend. Over the past three months, White is on a stunning 56-36 roll in his spread picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed against-the-spread and total picks for his Super Bowl 53 best bets. We'll give one part away: For Super Bowl 53, we can tell you White is going with the over when these high-powered offenses meet up in Atlanta.

White knows the Patriots and Rams both were in the top five in scoring offense during the regular season and are continuing to put up head-turning numbers in the postseason.

New England in particular has elevated its game. After averaging 27.3 points (No. 4 in the NFL) and just over 393 yards of total offense (No. 5 in the NFL) during the regular season, the Patriots have scored 39 points per game and averaged 511 yards in the divisional round and AFC Championship. That's because Sony Michel has given the Patriots' running game a major boost with 242 yards and five touchdowns. New England is 20-for-33 in third-down conversions in its two postseason wins.

You can also expect the Rams' offense to attack a Patriots squad that ranked No. 21 in total defense this season. That should create ideal scoring conditions, which is why White loves the Over as one-half of his Super Bowl parlay.

White has also made the call on which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread he's taking over at SportsLine. He says Vegas is vastly overestimating one player and doesn't want you to make the same mistake. He's only sharing who it is, and which side of the spread to jump on, at SportsLine.

So what side of the spread is R.J. White backing in his 2019 Super Bowl parlay? And which player is Vegas vastly overestimating? Visit SportsLine right now to see who you should back at Super Bowl 53, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, and find out.