Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season brings about plenty of divisional matchups, but arguably the most pivotal matchup in the NFC is one pitting last year's top seed against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Detroit Lions lost both coordinators this offseason but have been humming as usual and appear to be in line for another run at the Super Bowl, while the Philadelphia Eagles try to re-discover their offense as they attempt to repeat at champions. The two powerhouses square off on Sunday Night Football, and we've got a pick on the spread for that game as part of a spread picks parlay at BetMGM which pays nearly 6-1.

Week 11 NFL spreads parlay

Falcons -3.5 vs. Panthers (-105)

Chargers -3 vs. Jaguars (-105)

Eagles -2.5 vs. Lions (-120)

Final odds: +598 (wager $100 to win $598)



Falcons -3.5 vs. Panthers

The Falcons got embarrassed by the Panthers in Week 3, with Carolina registering a 30-0 win despite being outgained by Atlanta and losing the time of possession battle. The Falcons are at home this time around and are playing for their season as they sit at 3-6 entering this game. The Panthers have played .500 football up to this point and have looked quite unimpressive in doing so, often trading wins with blowout losses. I see this game trending towards the latter, especially since Atlanta is fighting for its season.

Chargers -3 vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles is a different team at home, especially on defense. It's hard to read too much into the Chargers' performance against the Steelers last week, but there should be a renewed focus for this group with a bye just around the corner. The Jaguars have not been able to click offensively in Liam Coen's first season, and the Chargers should be able to rattle them even though they'll be on the road. On the other side of the ball, Justin Herbert appears to have re-discovered his early-season form and should pick this Jacksonville defense apart. Back the Chargers to win and cover here.

Eagles -2.5 vs. Lions

A lot of things are trending poorly for Philadelphia. A.J. Brown is making comments on social media about his lack of usage, Jalen Hurts is missing easy throws, the running game has stalled out after exploding last season, and yet, the Eagles have found ways to win. A primetime matchup at home against another Super Bowl contender should wake this team up. There are a lot of distractions, but there is also a tremendous amount of talent on this Philadelphia roster. Back the Eagles to deliver a signature win here.