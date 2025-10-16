There are four late-afternoon games on Sunday in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, headlined by a pivotal showdown in the AFC featuring the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts have been the surprise team of the NFL so far, buoyed by Daniel Jones to a 5-1 record. The Chargers got off to a hot 3-0 but now sit at 4-2 after barely escaping in Week 6 against the Dolphins. We're targeting the total in Colts vs. Chargers as one of three legs in a parlay at BetMGM featuring the late afternoon slate on Sunday, Oct. 19.

NFL Week 7 4 p.m. ET games parlay

Commanders vs. Cowboys Over 55 (-110)

Packers -6.5 vs. Cardinals (-110)

Colts vs. Chargers Under 48.5 (-110)

Final odds: +595 (wager $100 to win $595)



Commanders vs. Cowboys Over 55

Neither defense has offered much resistance this season. The Commanders are giving up 21 points per game, but that number is slightly skewed after only allowing six points to the Giants in Week 1 and 10 to the Chargers in Week 5. Washington has ceded 24 points in each of its other four games. The Cowboys are allowing 30.7 points per game, but they are also scoring 29.7 to counter that. Expect plenty of scoring here.

Packers -6.5 vs. Cardinals

The Packers have consistently been playing down to the level of their opponents over the last three games, leading to a loss and tie against what many would consider easy opponents for a team expected to a Super Bowl contender. Green Bay didn't do much in Week 6 after the bye against Joe Flacco and the Bengals, coming away with a nine-point win as 14.5-point favorites. However, the Cardinals might be without Kyler Murray again on Sunday in addition to their other injuries. Green Bay should dominate this one.

Colts vs. Chargers Under 48.5

The Colts are fourth in points allowed per game this season, part of the reason they've been competitive. The Chargers finished last season as the best scoring defense in the league but have slipped a bit in recent weeks. However, they're now at home and should be able to limit Jones through the air. The question will be whether they can slow down Jonathan Taylor and force Indianapolis to be one-dimensional. I like the Under in this one because of the two defenses, even though Indianapolis and L.A. have been scoring plenty of points.