Week 9 brought us some massive performances from star wide receivers, headlined by Falcons receiver Drake London dropping 119 yards and three touchdowns on the Patriots in a 24-23 loss. London and the Falcons now head to Europe for a matchup with the Colts in Berlin, and Indianapolis just acquired Sauce Gardner at the deadline to bolster its secondary. Will London be able to replicate his Week 9 effort in Week 10 or will he be shut down? We've locked in the Atlanta star as part of a three-leg parlay at BetMGM in Week 10 featuring receivers.

NFL Week 10 wide receivers parlay

Drake London Over 70.5 receiving yards vs. Colts (-118)

Justin Jefferson Under 76.5 yards vs. Ravens (-118)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 7.5 receptions vs. Cardinals (+115)

Final odds: +633 (wager $100 to win $633)



Drake London Over 70.5 receiving yards vs. Colts

London has topped 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games, and the Falcons are making a clear effort to feed him the ball to diversify their offense. Gardner is an excellent corner, but it remains to be seen how much he'll actually play in Week 10. The Colts are likely going to focus on slowing down Bijan Robinson, which means more opportunities and favorable matchups for London. He should go past this line without much trouble.

Justin Jefferson Under 76.5 receiving yards vs. Ravens

Thanks to inconsistent quarterback play, Jefferson has seen his receiving totals fluctuate substantially. He's been underwhelming in the last three games, failing to top 100 yards through the air in each. J.J. McCarthy coming back under center helps a bit, as does going against a suspect Ravens pass defense. But I expect Baltimore to send multiple defenders at Jefferson for most of the afternoon and force other players to beat them.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 7.5 receptions vs. Cardinals

Smith-Njigba only had four catches in the Thursday Night Football contest against Arizona in Week 4, but he's registered eight catches in each of his last four games. The Seahawks did acquire Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline but might still be without Cooper Kupp as the veteran deals with hamstring and heel injuries. Smith-Njigba in on a roll right now and should continue getting the bulk of the targets in Seattle's offense.