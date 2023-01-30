The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Bowl 57 on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in four confident NFL best bets for Super Bowl 57. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 14-1. You can only see the model's Super Bowl NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Super Bowl NFL picks

After simulating Super Bowl 57 10,000 times, the model is high on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown to score a touchdown (+125). Brown has yet to score a touchdown during the 2023 NFL playoffs, but the model expects that to change in the Super Bowl 2023. He was targeted eight times by quarterback Jalen Hurts in the NFC Championship, catching four of those passes.

Brown was outstanding down the stretch of the regular season, recording at least 70 receiving yards in six straight games from Dec. 4 to Jan. 8. He has had multiple two-touchdown games during the 2022-23 campaign, including a three-score day in a win over Pittsburgh in October. Brown also caught nine passes on 16 targets for 181 yards against Chicago last month, so his ceiling is as high as anyone's heading into Super Bowl LVII. That is one reason the model has him scoring a touchdown in 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Super Bowl NFL parlays

The model also jumped on three other NFL picks where it says the line is way off, including one side of the total that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's NFL Super Bowl bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NFL Super Bowl picks? And which other NFL props should you target for a strong 14-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Super Bowl 57 best bets from a model on a 163-113 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.