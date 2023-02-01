The Philadelphia Eagles were the No. 2 total defense during the regular season, and that dominance has carried over into the 2023 NFL playoffs. They held the Giants and 49ers to just one touchdown each in their first two games of the 2023 NFL playoffs, earning a trip to Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia went under the total in both of those wins, which makes it an enticing option to include in 2023 Super Bowl parlays and Super Bowl bets. The Eagles will face a Kansas City team that has scored at least 23 points in every game since Week 9. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Bowl 57 on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has locked in four confident NFL best bets for Super Bowl 57.

Top Super Bowl NFL picks

After simulating Super Bowl 57 10,000 times, the model is high on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown to score a touchdown (+125). Kansas City's offense has been the primary reason for its success as a team this season, as the Chiefs have allowed at least 20 points in six of their last eight games. They finished the regular season ranked No. 16 in total defense and No. 18 in pass defense.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's aerial attack is underrated heading into the Super Bowl, as the Eagles finished as a top-10 passing offense during the regular season. Brown played a pivotal role, catching 88 passes for a team-high 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has not found the end zone so far this postseason, but he has been targeted a team-high 14 times, which suggests he has been on the wrong side of variance. SportsLine's model expects that to correct itself against a mediocre Kansas City pass defense in Super Bowl 57, as Brown is scoring a touchdown in 60% of simulations, bringing value at +125 odds. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on three other NFL picks where it says the line is way off, including one side of the total that hits well over 50% of the time.

