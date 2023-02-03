The 2023 Super Bowl features two star-studded teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Standout quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will lead the two squads into battle, and offensive dynamos A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Travis Kelce will join them. On defense, Haason Reddick and Chris Jones will look to keep the quarterbacks in check. Super Bowl 57 marks the last chance to bet on this NFL season, and there are all sorts of ways to approach the game, including a same-game parlay composed of countless NFL props in addition to the spread and total. Which side, total, and Super Bowl props should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Bowl 57 on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in four confident NFL best bets for Super Bowl 57. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 14-1. You can only see the model's Super Bowl NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Super Bowl NFL picks

After simulating Super Bowl 57 10,000 times, the model is high on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown to score a touchdown (+125). Brown is a truly dangerous weapon in Jalen Hurts' arsenal.

While the Eagles were easily one of the best rushing teams this season, they're also deadly through the air. Brown made waves in his first season in Philadelphia by catching 11 touchdowns, the most receiving scores on the team. Hurts is fond of finding him in scoring situations and will look to do so against a vulnerable Chiefs secondary. Kansas City will have its hands full, monitoring Hurts as a rushing threat and Brown and DeVonta Smith downfield. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Super Bowl NFL parlays

The model also jumped on three other NFL picks where it says the line is way off, including one side of the total that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's NFL Super Bowl bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NFL Super Bowl picks? And which other NFL bets should you target for a strong 14-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Super Bowl 57 best bets from a model on a 163-113 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.