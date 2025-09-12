Ja'Marr Chase captured the NFL's receiving Triple Crown in 2024, leading the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns. However, the superstar was unable to make much noise in Week 1 against the Browns, finishing the contest with two catches on five targets for 26 yards. Will Chase bounce back in a favorable matchup in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars? We think so, and have the Bengals receiver as one of three legs in a star receiver parlay for Week 2 at Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL star receivers parlay

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown (+105)

Puka Nacua over 6.5 receptions (-137)

Ja'Marr Chase anytime touchdown (-130)

Final odds: +528 (wager $100 to win $580) at Caesars Sportsbook

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown vs. Giants (+105)

Lamb was all over the field in Week 1, snagging seven catches for 110 yards against Philadelphia. However, the Cowboys receiver had two crucial drops on the final drive in a 24-20 loss, and he'll be looking to make up for it against the Giants in Week 2 at home. Lamb has scored just four touchdowns in 10 career games against New York, but three of those have come in the last six games. The Giants' secondary didn't get many opportunities to prove itself against Washington as the Commanders racked up yards on the ground, so there's a chance the group contains Lamb. The receiver is clearly the focal point of Dallas' offense, and I like him to find the end zone at home in Week 2, even if he doesn't put up a ton of yards.

Puka Nacua Over 6.5 receptions vs. Titans (-137)

Nacua remains Matthew Stafford's top target even with the arrival of Davante Adams. The third-year receiver appeared to suffer a concussion early in Week 1 against the Texans and had to battle a cut above his eye for the game, but he returned to the contest and finished with 130 yards on 10 catches. In the 11 games he played last year, Nacua went Over 6.5 receptions eight times. If we take out the game he was ejected early, that's an 80% hit rate on this prop. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team also likes the Over for Nacua's receptions in Week 2, projecting him at 7.0 receptions against Tennessee.

Ja'Marr Chase anytime touchdown vs. Jaguars (-130)

Chase actually didn't score a touchdown in his first two games in 2024 before exploding for five scores over the next three weeks. There's a good chance he starts getting back in the end zone earlier this year, as he's going up against a Jacksonville defense that ranked last in the league in passing yards allowed per game a year ago. The Bengals looked out of sorts offensively even if they did get the win last week against Cleveland, something Chase and teammate Joe Burrow will look to correct in Week 2. The matchup is there for Chase to dominate, and he should hit pay dirt Sunday.