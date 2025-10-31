Many of the NFL's star running backs are back in action in Week 9, with none having a bigger assignment than the Buffalo Bills' James Cook as his team welcomes the rival Kansas City Chiefs to Orchard Park. The nation's eyes will be on that game on Sunday, and the Bills will need a big game from Cook if they're going to beat Kansas City. We've put together a three-leg NFL player props parlay at BetMGM composed of three RB props, including one on Cook. The whole parlay pays out at just over 6-1. Check out our Week 9 running backs parlay at BetMGM.

NFL Week 9 running backs parlay at BetMGM

Jonathan Taylor Under 94.5 rushing yards (-111)

Bijan Robinson Over 4.5 receptions (+105)

James Cook Over 16.5 carries (-125)

Final odds: +601 (wager $100 to win $601) at BetMGM

Jonathan Taylor Under 94.5 rushing yards

Taylor's making his case to win MVP, having blown past this line in two of his last three games -- and the one time he didn't, he rushed for 94 yards on the dot. It feels tempting to back him to have another huge game given how he's performed, but exercise caution. The Steelers have been roughly middle of the pack against the run, yes, but Taylor can't cross the century mark every week. The SportsLine model has Taylor projected for 74.8 yards and rates this Under 4 stars out of 5.

Bijan Robinson Over 4.5 receptions

Robinson had an uncharacteristically poor game last week, against the Dolphins of all teams -- a side that usually gets torched by running backs. The Patriots, on the other hand, have been excellent at stopping the run. Robinson is still arguably the best offensive threat Atlanta has, so look for him to get involved in the passing game. This is a great prop to get at plus money, especially because the model forecasts 5.2 catches for Robinson and rates this Over 4.5 stars out of 5.

James Cook Over 16.5 carries

Cook is far and away Buffalo's leader in offensive yards gained. The Bills will need a big game from their star back if they're going to keep the ascendant Chiefs at bay. The SportsLine model rates this Over 4.5 stars out of 5 with the line at 17.5, so getting a one-carry discount at BetMGM is excellent.