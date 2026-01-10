The third time is for all the marbles when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Saturday as part of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. The NFC North rivals met twice last month, with each team winning at home. The Packers (9-7-1) will see the return of quarterback Jordan Love, who was out with a concussion suffered in a loss to the Bears in Week 16. The Bears (11-6) are the No. 2 seed in the NFC despite losing their final two games, while Green Bay lost four in a row to close the regular season.

Saturday's Bears vs. Packers matchup kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Soldier Field, and Green Bay is a 1.5-point road favorite at DraftKings. The Over/Under for total points scored is set at 45.5, the Packers are -117 on the money line (wager $117 to win $100) and Chicago is -102 (wager $102 to win $100).

These teams are struggling, but they will be amped up for this rivalry matchup with a spot in the Divisional Round on the line. So what angles should you be paying attention to if you want to build a same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday's Packers vs. Bears game? Check out what we've put together for Bears vs. Packers on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

Packers vs. Bears NFL same-game parlay picks

Bears +1.5

Chicago was favored when lines opened at some books (and still is at a few), so this is essentially a pick'em game. The first meeting between the teams ended on an interception in the end zone as the Bears drove for a potential tying touchdown, and the most recent went to overtime. The Bears are 10-7 against the spread this season, while Green Bay is 6-11 ATS. The Packers are 1-4 ATS in their past five games and 2-9 ATS in their past 11 on the road. The SportsLine model has Chicago covering in 54% of its simulations and winning outright 52% of the time.

Jordan Love Over 225.5 Passing yards

The SportsLine model has Love going way past this number with a projected 264 passing yards, giving this pick a rare 5-star rating. The Packers quarterback has gone Over this number in eight of 14 games, including his past three full starts. He threw for 234 yards in the victory against the Bears a month ago, on just 25 pass attempts. Love should be rested and as healthy as he has been in a while, so Green Bay should lean on him in this one.

Luther Burden III Over 40.5 Receiving Yards

This pick gets a 4-star rating, with the SportsLine props model projecting Burden for 58 yards. The rookie has been emerging as a trusted receiver for Caleb Williams, alongside fellow 2025 draft pick Colston Loveland. Burden had a career-high 138 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown, against the 49ers in Week 16. He is averaging just under 14 yards per catch and has at least three receptions in eight straight games. Burden had 101 yards on just three catches in Week 3 against Dallas.